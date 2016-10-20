Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

JEDDAH: After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow citizen, people widely shared on social media a video showing Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman saying that any citizen can sue the royal family if he feels wronged.

The royal family member was executed after the family of the victim refused to accept millions of dollars to pardon the killer.

Meanwhile, the social media reacted to this implementation of the law against the Saudi prince, highlighting a video clip of a previous speech by King Salman to senior Saudi officials involved in combating corruption, stressing that citizens should not fear suing any royal member if they feel they suffered an injustice.

For his part, the imam of Safa Mosque, Mohammed Al-Masloukhi described the last minutes of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki Al-Kabeer, and confirmed that the family of Adel Al-Muhaimeed, the person that the prince had killed, declined to accept "blood money".

It is said that tens of millions of riyals were offered to Adel Al-Muhaimeed's father, but he would not relent, said Al-Masloukhi. "But the father wanted justice to follow its course", he added.

Commenting on the execution, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal said on Twitter that he hoped God will show mercy both to the victim and the killer. However, he notably concluded that "justice is the basis of governance".