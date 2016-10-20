  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

Saudi Arabia

Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

JEDDAH: After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow citizen, people widely shared on social media a video showing Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman saying that any citizen can sue the royal family if he feels wronged.
The royal family member was executed after the family of the victim refused to accept millions of dollars to pardon the killer.
Meanwhile, the social media reacted to this implementation of the law against the Saudi prince, highlighting a video clip of a previous speech by King Salman to senior Saudi officials involved in combating corruption, stressing that citizens should not fear suing any royal member if they feel they suffered an injustice.
For his part, the imam of Safa Mosque, Mohammed Al-Masloukhi described the last minutes of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki Al-Kabeer, and confirmed that the family of Adel Al-Muhaimeed, the person that the prince had killed, declined to accept "blood money".
It is said that tens of millions of riyals were offered to Adel Al-Muhaimeed's father, but he would not relent, said Al-Masloukhi. "But the father wanted justice to follow its course", he added.
Commenting on the execution, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal said on Twitter that he hoped God will show mercy both to the victim and the killer. However, he notably concluded that "justice is the basis of governance".

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

TAIZ The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate...

Kingdom shares with world its experience in urban development

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a country that supports international development well being peace and...

Riyadh, Amman expand cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense met...

Workers injured in Saudi Aramco oil facility blaze

RIYADH Several workers were injured in a fire at a Saudi Aramco crude oil facility near Riyadh on...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Interior Ministry reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH The spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Around Arab News

Trump refuses to pledge to respect a Clinton win, at last debate

LAS VEGAS Donald Trump refused Wednesday to say that he would respect an eventual Hillary Clinton...

Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5bn bond sale

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia conducted the largest ever emerging market bond sale on Wednesday...

How economists reacted to Saudi $17.5 billion bond debut

JEDDAH The dollar revenues that the Saudi Arabia s international bond sale brings will help...

Pace of Saudi reforms drive appropriate: IMF

DUBAI The IMF feels the pace of Saudi Arabia s austerity drive is broadly appropriate and there...

British Council CEO Sir Ciaran Devane: The generosity of the Lebanese and the Jordanians is striking

JEDDAH The chief executive of the British Council said that one of the biggest challenges of...

Batelco and Ericsson demonstrate smart solutions

Batelco Ericsson and Net4Things are demonstrating a range of Smart Solutions at the Batelco Stand...

With 10m Insta followers, Nancy Ajram most followed Arab celebrity

JEDDAH Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram was celebrating two social media milestones Tuesday night as...

Gwen Stefani to return on ‘The Voice’

NEW YORK Gwen Stefani will be back on The Voice and joining current coaches Alicia Keys Adam...

Turkish designer takes on Trump on Tokyo runway

TOKYO Embattled Donald Trump faced contempt from the most unlikely of places Tuesday the Tokyo...

Tom Hanks scores tabloid apology

LOS ANGELES Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson got apologies and retractions on Tuesday from two...

Leo cooperating in Malaysian fund probe

WASHINGTON Leonardo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam that...

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli police

JERUSALEM A 19 year old Palestinian woman approached Israeli border police with a knife in a...

Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

TAIZ The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate...

Kingdom shares with world its experience in urban development

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a country that supports international development well being peace and...

Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

JEDDAH After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow...

Taliban reject reports of secret talks with Kabul

KABUL The Taliban on Wednesday rejected reports of secret meetings with the Afghan government in...