Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

TAIZ: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate Relief Project for hospitals in the city of Taiz in Yemen in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Humanitarian Relief Coalition with follow up of the Higher Medical Committee in the governorate.

The relief aid includes 12 tons of medicines and medical equipment to be distributed to 12 government and private hospitals and seven clinics in directorates outside the city.

The president of the Higher Medical Committee in the governorate, Faris Al-Absi, confirmed the importance of aid given to the Taiz hospitals, which are suffering from a scarcity of pharmaceuticals and operational equipment. He added they would close down if more aid is not received.

The executive director of the Humanitarian Relief Coalition, Amin Al-Hidari, said this project is in its sixth phase as part of emergency relief projects to support Taiz hospitals operating in bad conditions, and he thanked the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid and the World Health Organization for their initiative to help with medicines and essential medical supplies.

On his part, the communications officer of the Al-Thawra Public Hospital, Mohammad Al-Hikmi, praised the relief parties that supported this project, hoping such aid will continue because "Taiz is in a disastrous situation."

The Immediate Relief Project is a continuation of humanitarian aid in the medical field extended by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid in cooperation with the World Health Organization.