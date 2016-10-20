  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 57 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

Arab News |

A van is packed with medicine meant for distribution to hospitals in Taiz by King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. (SPA)

TAIZ: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate Relief Project for hospitals in the city of Taiz in Yemen in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Humanitarian Relief Coalition with follow up of the Higher Medical Committee in the governorate.
The relief aid includes 12 tons of medicines and medical equipment to be distributed to 12 government and private hospitals and seven clinics in directorates outside the city.
The president of the Higher Medical Committee in the governorate, Faris Al-Absi, confirmed the importance of aid given to the Taiz hospitals, which are suffering from a scarcity of pharmaceuticals and operational equipment. He added they would close down if more aid is not received.
The executive director of the Humanitarian Relief Coalition, Amin Al-Hidari, said this project is in its sixth phase as part of emergency relief projects to support Taiz hospitals operating in bad conditions, and he thanked the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid and the World Health Organization for their initiative to help with medicines and essential medical supplies.
On his part, the communications officer of the Al-Thawra Public Hospital, Mohammad Al-Hikmi, praised the relief parties that supported this project, hoping such aid will continue because "Taiz is in a disastrous situation."
The Immediate Relief Project is a continuation of humanitarian aid in the medical field extended by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom shares with world its experience in urban development

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a country that supports international development well being peace and...

Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

JEDDAH After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow...

Riyadh, Amman expand cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense met...

Workers injured in Saudi Aramco oil facility blaze

RIYADH Several workers were injured in a fire at a Saudi Aramco crude oil facility near Riyadh on...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Interior Ministry reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH The spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Around Arab News

Trump refuses to pledge to respect a Clinton win, at last debate

LAS VEGAS Donald Trump refused Wednesday to say that he would respect an eventual Hillary Clinton...

Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5bn bond sale

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia conducted the largest ever emerging market bond sale on Wednesday...

How economists reacted to Saudi $17.5 billion bond debut

JEDDAH The dollar revenues that the Saudi Arabia s international bond sale brings will help...

Pace of Saudi reforms drive appropriate: IMF

DUBAI The IMF feels the pace of Saudi Arabia s austerity drive is broadly appropriate and there...

British Council CEO Sir Ciaran Devane: The generosity of the Lebanese and the Jordanians is striking

JEDDAH The chief executive of the British Council said that one of the biggest challenges of...

Batelco and Ericsson demonstrate smart solutions

Batelco Ericsson and Net4Things are demonstrating a range of Smart Solutions at the Batelco Stand...

With 10m Insta followers, Nancy Ajram most followed Arab celebrity

JEDDAH Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram was celebrating two social media milestones Tuesday night as...

Gwen Stefani to return on ‘The Voice’

NEW YORK Gwen Stefani will be back on The Voice and joining current coaches Alicia Keys Adam...

Turkish designer takes on Trump on Tokyo runway

TOKYO Embattled Donald Trump faced contempt from the most unlikely of places Tuesday the Tokyo...

Tom Hanks scores tabloid apology

LOS ANGELES Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson got apologies and retractions on Tuesday from two...

Leo cooperating in Malaysian fund probe

WASHINGTON Leonardo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam that...

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli police

JERUSALEM A 19 year old Palestinian woman approached Israeli border police with a knife in a...

Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

TAIZ The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate...

Kingdom shares with world its experience in urban development

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a country that supports international development well being peace and...

Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

JEDDAH After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow...

Taliban reject reports of secret talks with Kabul

KABUL The Taliban on Wednesday rejected reports of secret meetings with the Afghan government in...