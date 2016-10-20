Leo cooperating in Malaysian fund probe

WASHINGTON: Leonardo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam that involved his hit film about financial market fraud, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” according to his spokesperson Tuesday.

The Hollywood star contacted the US Justice Department in July just after it filed a lawsuit to seize more than $1 billion in allegedly ill-gotten assets tied to Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, including rights to the film, DiCaprio’s spokesperson said.

Allegations of a vast international scheme of embezzlement and money-laundering involving billions of dollars of 1MDB money began to emerge two years ago, rocking Malaysia’s political establishment.

DiCaprio’s 2013 film about Wall Street corruption and greed was financed by Red Granite Pictures, co-founded by Riza Aziz, stepson of the Malaysian prime minister. DiCaprio reportedly was friends with Aziz associate Jho Low, also named in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department wants to seize royalties from the film, as well as real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London, artworks by Monet and Van Gogh, and a Bombardier jet.

A Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation spokesperson said that after hearing about the lawsuit, DiCaprio’s had his representatives contact the Justice Department “to determine whether he or his foundation ... ever received any gifts or charitable donations directly or indirectly related to these parties, and if so, to return those gifts or donations as soon as possible.”

The Bruno Manser Fund, a Swiss NGO campaigning against corruption in Malaysia, said Tuesday it welcomed DiCaprio’s announcement but called on the actor to fully disclose his financial ties to Low, Aziz and Red Granite Pictures.

“While we appreciate the statement and his cooperation with the Department of Justice, there is clearly more DiCaprio could do to end this disgraceful chapter in Hollywood history,” the statement said.