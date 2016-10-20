  • Search form

Offbeat

With 10m Insta followers, Nancy Ajram most followed Arab celebrity

ARAB NEWS

Nancy Ajram

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram was celebrating two social media milestones Tuesday night as her Instagram account hit the 10 million follower mark, making her the most followed Arab celebrity on Instagram, even as her Twitter followers crossed 10.2 million. Ajram posted a photo on Instagram thanking fans with the hashtag #10MNancyAjram.
Fans congratulated the Lebanese diva with one even commenting: ‘run for president of Lebanon please!’ (neifabdalla) and another one writing: ‘You deserve more and more nanouss Congratulationssss Queen’ (salmamuhhmd).
Ajram keeps her social media followers engaged with interesting photos and details about her travels, children, concerts and upcoming albums.
While Ajram is the reigning queen on Instagram, she is surpassed by another Lebanese diva Elissa on Twitter, with a following of 10.5 million fans.
The Arab singer will be performing at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane on Nov. 6, 2016. Ajram is also returning to the judging panel of the fourth season of ‘Arab Idol’, which is set to start this December.

