Batelco and Ericsson demonstrate smart solutions

Batelco, Ericsson and Net4Things are demonstrating a range of Smart Solutions at the Batelco Stand which is part of the Bahrain Pavilion, at GITEX 2016.

The three leading companies are partnering to demonstrate a variety of Cloud and Sustainability solutions in line with the topic of the event; Re-imagining realities.

The range of advanced technologies, designed to enable the development of the Networked Society’s smart cities, showcased how life experiences in a smart city are enhanced through more connectivity, with a particular focus on working life, city life and home life, allowing citizens to live and work in more sustainable societies.

Among the solutions being showcased are Connected Print along with smart solutions for homes and hospitals.

Batelco Bahrain CEO Muna Al Hashemi said that Batelco was very pleased to be working alongside Ericsson and Net4Things to demonstrate Batelco’s and Bahrain’s capabilities in front of ICT experts attending the prestigious GITEX event.

“Batelco’s strategy is aligned with Bahrain’s vision for a networked society and accordingly is focused on the growth of digitization and its crucial place in the development of smart city living,” Al-Hashemi noted.

Rafiah Ibrahim, head of Ericsson Region Middle East and East Africa, said: “We are proud to collaborate with our partner Batelco to promote smart living and demonstrate the power of connectivity. Smart and connected products provide us with information and data that can be analyzed to make better decisions and improve the customer experience. Together with Batelco we will showcase, at this year’s Gitex, the power of Internet of Things IoT and smart living.”

Net4Things CEO Joaquín García-Baquero says: “We at Net4Things are really excited by this opportunity. The fact that a renowned world class leader and a top worldwide telecommunications company have chosen us confirms that our products, our technology and our team can meet the highest expectations.”

García-Baquero added: “We acknowledge that the business potential of this alliance is exceptional, but what we are really proud of is to contribute to the well-being of our customers through technology that makes their lives simpler and better.”