Saudi Arabia to select site for nuclear power plant

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will soon choose a site for its first nuclear power plant, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg report.

“We will be selecting sites very soon that we will reserve for our first nuclear energy power plant,” Al-Falih said at the Oil and Money conference in London.

“We hope within the next 12 months that we will be announcing concrete plans,” he said in the media report.

The government wants to make sure all “regulatory steps” are taken beforehand, he said. Wind and solar power will also play a “very significant part” of Saudi Arabia’s energy mix, Al-Falih was quoted as saying Bloomberg.