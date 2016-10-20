  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Investors hail ‘historic’ $17.5bn Saudi global bond sale

Business & Economy

Investors hail ‘historic’ $17.5bn Saudi global bond sale

Ian Timberlake | AFP |

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia raised $17.5 billion in its first international bond offering, HSBC said, reflecting strong interest as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy.
The bond issue — the first time Saudi Arabia has turned to international markets for financing — was hailed as historic by investors and according to official media was nearly four times oversubscribed.
“It was the biggest syndicated issue ever by any country,” said Jean-Marc Mercier, co-director of the debt capital markets division at HSBC, which took part in the transaction and confirmed the figure.
Saudi Arabia is seeking financing as it moves to diversify its economy.
The Kingdom is projecting a budget deficit of $87 billion this year after a fall in oil revenues, which still account for most of its income.
A veteran banker in the Kingdom said the issue would be considered a major achievement.
“The rate came in at good levels. It’s got to be viewed as a big success for the country,” he said.
Saudi Arabia divided the issue into three tranches with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years, HSBC said.
The $5.5 billion in five-year bonds carries a coupon that pays annual interest of 2.375 percent.
A further $5.5 billion in 10-year bonds carries a coupon of 3.25 percent, and the $6.5 billion in 30-year bonds has a coupon of 4.5 percent.
The effective annual interest rate is 2.588 percent on the five-year bonds, 3.407 percent on the 10-year bonds,and 4.623 percent on the 30-year bonds.
The official Saudi Press Agency reported that total subscription requests amounted to $67 billion, or almost four times the $17.5 billion offered.
Saudi Arabia had previously issued domestic bonds but that led to a tightening of bank liquidity, according to Patrick Dennis, lead Middle East economist at Oxford Economics in London.
“That’s the main reason why they’re now borrowing overseas,” he said.
Saudi banks’ loan-to-deposit ratio rose for the fifth consecutive month in August, reaching 90.8 percent, because of faster growth in credit relative to deposits, Riyadh’s Jadwa Investment said in a report this month.
While bank stress may be a factor, the veteran banker in Saudi Arabia said an international bond sale fits with the kingdom’s global outreach.
“A lot of international investors don’t like to buy the local currency,” preferring US dollars, he said.
Borrowing abroad also reduces the drain on the kingdom’s foreign reserves.
Official figures show those reserves declined to $562 billion in August from $732 billion at the end of 2014.
London-based Capital Economics said in a briefing paper that Saudi reserves are now “unlikely to fall much beyond their current level in the coming years” because the bond issue will finance around a third of next year’s budget deficit and almost all of the current account shortfall.
In April, Saudi Arabia released its wide-ranging Vision 2030 for diversifying the economy.
At its heart is a plan to float less than five percent of Saudi Aramco on the stock market.
Proceeds would help form what will become the world’s biggest state investment fund, with around $2 trillion in assets.
The veteran banker said Saudi Arabia’s first global bond sale is a “small start in the big picture” and is likely to be repeated.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi stock market

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market rose sharply on Thursday as banks rallied after the Kingdom s...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing exchange rate: Finance Minister

RIYADH Delays in state payments to construction firms are due to technical reasons and the...

Saudi Arabia to select site for nuclear power plant

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will soon choose a site for its first nuclear power plant Energy Minister...

Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5bn bond sale

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia conducted the largest ever emerging market bond sale on Wednesday...

How economists reacted to Saudi $17.5 billion bond debut

JEDDAH The dollar revenues that the Saudi Arabia s international bond sale brings will help...

Pace of Saudi reforms drive appropriate: IMF

DUBAI The IMF feels the pace of Saudi Arabia s austerity drive is broadly appropriate and there...

Batelco and Ericsson demonstrate smart solutions

Batelco Ericsson and Net4Things are demonstrating a range of Smart Solutions at the Batelco Stand...

Flying high: Oman Air now serves Muscat-Paris route with daily service

Oman Air has announced an increase in its Muscat Paris services from five flights a week to...

SOUQ Engage aims to provide selling experience

SOUQ com claimed as the largest online and marketplace platform in the Middle East hosted SOUQ...

Mobily partners with Ericsson to explore 5G technologies

Mobily and Ericsson have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to jointly develop and test...

BRVM becomes 1st stock market for Islamic finance in West Africa

The Regional Stock Exchange BRVM admitted in its listing the first five sukuks issued by Cote d...

Carrefour signs deal to support enterprises

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Saudi Hypermarkets...

Saudi energy minister: Oil market at end of downturn

LONDON Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih gave an upbeat message to an audience of...

Tadawul index rebounds 1.1%

JEDDAH Saudi Basic Industries SABIC helped lift Riyadh s stock market after it reported a third...

SABIC reports 6.8% fall in Q3 profit

JEDDAH Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC reported a 6 8 percent drop in net profit for the quarter...

Exxon boss: Industry adapting to low price shock

LONDON Exxon Mobil s boss Rex Tillerson told Saudi Arabia s energy minister on Wednesday that...

Around Arab News

Hidada, Reem Riviera, ALJ-Tropapips, JRTC lead in ALBAIK tennis tourney

JEDDAH Last week of elimination rounds in the 8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament at the Trio Ranch...

UFTBR leads awardees in Almarai-FBGR Tuesday League awards night

RIYADH In a two in one event the Almarai FBGR Tuesday League 15th Conference held its awards...

Sadafco bowlers excel in FTBJ-ICBL 37th Conference

JEDDAH Sadafco became the fifth different team in as many weeks to hold Team of the Week honors...

France warns UK’s May of hard Brexit talks

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande on Thursday warned British Prime Minister Theresa May...

Philippines’ Duterte, in China, announces ‘separation’ from US

BEIJING Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared his separation from longstanding ally the...

Saudi Arabia, US sanction several individuals with links to Hezbollah

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has slapped sanctions on two individuals and a company with links to Iranian...

Civilians injured after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH A number of civilians have been injured after a projectile from Yemen landed in the...

Super typhoon smashes northern Philippines

CARRANGLAN Philippines One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the Philippines destroyed...

Duterte aligns Philippines with China, says US has lost

BEIJING China Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his separation from the United...

Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi stock market

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market rose sharply on Thursday as banks rallied after the Kingdom s...

Crown prince urges envoys to enhance Saudi Arabia’s role

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif congratulated newly appointed Saudi ambassadors and urged...

Investors hail ‘historic’ $17.5bn Saudi global bond sale

RIYADH Saudi Arabia raised 17 5 billion in its first international bond offering HSBC said...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing exchange rate: Finance Minister

RIYADH Delays in state payments to construction firms are due to technical reasons and the...

Saudi Arabia to select site for nuclear power plant

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will soon choose a site for its first nuclear power plant Energy Minister...

Iran steps up weapons supply to Yemen’s Houthis via Oman: officials

WASHINGTON Iran has stepped up weapons transfers to the Houthis the militia fighting the Saudi...