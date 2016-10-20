Crown prince urges envoys to enhance Saudi Arabia’s role

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif congratulated newly appointed Saudi ambassadors and urged them to work to enhance the role of Saudi Arabia regionally as well as internationally.

During a reception held in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, the crown prince asked the ambassadors to represent their country well and develop the relations the Kingdom has with countries their will work in.

The countries that the ambassadors have been appointed to are the following: Sudan, Romania, Indonesia, Tunisia, Portugal, Djibouti, Sweden, Denmark, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Tajikistan, Burkina Faso, European headquarters in Geneva, Mali and Myanmar.