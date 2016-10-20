  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Crown prince urges envoys to enhance Saudi Arabia’s role

Saudi Arabia

Crown prince urges envoys to enhance Saudi Arabia’s role

ARAB NEWS |

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif meets with newly appointed Saudi ambassadors.

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif congratulated newly appointed Saudi ambassadors and urged them to work to enhance the role of Saudi Arabia regionally as well as internationally.
During a reception held in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, the crown prince asked the ambassadors to represent their country well and develop the relations the Kingdom has with countries their will work in.
The countries that the ambassadors have been appointed to are the following: Sudan, Romania, Indonesia, Tunisia, Portugal, Djibouti, Sweden, Denmark, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Tajikistan, Burkina Faso, European headquarters in Geneva, Mali and Myanmar. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

2 Aramco workers die of injuries from plant fire

JEDDAH Two of several Saudi Aramco workers who were injured in a fire that hit the Wasea crude...

Civilians injured after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH A number of civilians have been injured after a projectile from Yemen landed in the...

Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

TAIZ The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate...

Kingdom shares with world its experience in urban development

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a country that supports international development well being peace and...

Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

JEDDAH After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow...

Riyadh, Amman expand cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense met...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Interior Ministry reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH The spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Around Arab News

2 Aramco workers die of injuries from plant fire

JEDDAH Two of several Saudi Aramco workers who were injured in a fire that hit the Wasea crude...

Wipro to buy cloud services company Appirio for $500m

MUMBAI Wipro Ltd India s third biggest software services exporter said it had agreed to buy US...

Renault-Nissan’s Ghosn to head Mitsubishi Motors

TOKYO Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn nicknamed Le Cost Killer for turning around the once struggling...

Lulu-TOYA Kalayaan Cup 2nd Conference kicks off

JEDDAH Inspired by the success of the First Conference the Kalayaan Volleyball Cup served up its...

Vivienda Hotel Villas and Holiday Inn Meydan make strong case for semifinals

RIYADH Two newbies in the league namely Vivienda Hotel Villas and Holiday Inn Meydan are both...

Woods not giving up chase of Nicklaus major mark

LOS ANGELES Tiger Woods says he still believes he can beat Jack Nicklaus s record of 18 major...

Yemen’s hour of truth

In the wake of Houthis attempted attacks on US naval vessels the cease fire first agreed by Yemen...

In the footsteps of refugees

Muhammed Muheisen is perhaps the only Arab photographer and journalist as far as I know who has...

The price of doing business

The US election is drawing near and pundits are turning their attention to the less discussed...

Fighting the abuse of power

In the second American presidential debate Donald Trump promised that if elected he would appoint...

Preventing sectarian killings

This is with reference to the report Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite...

Water shortage in Jeddah

Despite the increase in water charges most areas in Al Faisaliyah District are not receiving...

Make way for the Qatari sheikh who wants to be king of the ring

JEDDAH People in high places into glamor sports like auto racing golf or tennis is normal But...

Pakistan’s ambidextrous bowler pushes boundaries

LAHORE A green grocer s son who can bowl at pace with either arm is causing excitement in...

Hidada, Reem Riviera, ALJ-Tropapips, JRTC lead in ALBAIK tennis tourney

JEDDAH Last week of elimination rounds in the 8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament at the Trio Ranch...

UFTBR leads awardees in Almarai-FBGR Tuesday League awards night

RIYADH In a two in one event the Almarai FBGR Tuesday League 15th Conference held its awards...