  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi stock market

Business & Economy

Mammoth bond issue boosts Saudi stock market

Reuters |

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose sharply on Thursday as banks rallied after the Kingdom’s mammoth international bond sale, which could help to unclog liquidity bottlenecks in the economy.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index gained 2.3 percent in sharply higher turnover as all but one of the banks advanced, with Samba Financial, which earlier this week had reported a drop in third-quarter net income, jumping 5.2 percent.
The Kingdom conducted the world’s largest emerging market bond sale on Wednesday, selling $17.5 billion of debt in the government’s first international offer while attracting investor orders totalling almost four times that amount.
“This issuance is a very welcome development for the Saudi equity market and the banking sector in particular,” said Mohamed Eljamal, director of capital markets at Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital.
“One of the main issues facing the banking sector in Saudi is the tight liquidity in the system and the high loan-to-deposit ratio — this issuance should directly help relieve some of this liquidity pressure.”
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said in a televised interview that state payments to construction firms would increase in the coming period and that delays in the payments were merely due to “technical reasons.” Eljamal said this could soften the blow to bank earnings from souring construction sector loans.
Other stock market sectors were mainly driven by quarterly earnings announcements. Real estate developer Jabal Omar, which depends heavily on government projects, jumped 6.0 percent after posting a quarterly net profit of SR691 million ($184.3 million) compared to a loss of SR127 million a year ago.
Saudi Electricity jumped 5.9 percent after its third-quarter net profit rose 50.8 percent to SR4.40 billion; NCB Capital had forecast SR1.90 billion.
Saudi Telecom rose 2.3 percent to SR54.75 after reporting quarterly profit of SR2.15 billion, down 7.5 percent year-on-year but in line with forecasts.
Alrajhi Capital said the results were “positive” and “STC continues to prove its resilience in the current tough market environment, an indication of the strength of its business compared to peers.” It kept an “overweight” rating on the stock with a target of SR70.
But Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) slumped 6.3 percent after reporting a net loss of SR167.7 million versus a loss of SR158.3 million in the year-earlier period. Analysts had forecast a profit of SR15.06 million.
Savola Group gained 2.1 percent despite reporting a 53.3 percent drop in third-quarter net profit and announcing that it would again halve its quarterly dividend.
But Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical dropped 5.4 percent after reporting a narrower net loss of SR217 million compared with a year-ago loss of 460 million riyals.

UAE MIXED, EGYPT REBOUNDS

Elsewhere, Dubai’s index closed 0.6 percent higher with DXB Entertainments rising 4.5 percent in active trade. But neighboring Abu Dhabi’s index pulled back 0.3 percent with blue chip First Gulf Bank falling 0.9 percent as investors booked profits.
In Doha, the index fell 0.1 percent. Commercial Bank , which reported a net loss earlier this week, slipped a further 1.3 percent.
Egypt’s index bounced 1.4 percent but still closed down 3.0 percent for the week.
Heliopolis Co. for Housing, which fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday after reporting a 47.9 percent drop in quarterly net profit, rebounded 8.1 percent.
Juhayna Food Industries rose 0.5 percent after reporting a 34 percent drop in third-quarter net profit; chairman Safwan Thabet told Reuters that dollar shortages and the company’s decision not to fully pass on higher import costs to the consumer were the main reasons for the decline.
The company’s sales jumped 10.9 percent for the quarter.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Investors hail ‘historic’ $17.5bn Saudi global bond sale

RIYADH Saudi Arabia raised 17 5 billion in its first international bond offering HSBC said...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing exchange rate: Finance Minister

RIYADH Delays in state payments to construction firms are due to technical reasons and the...

Saudi Arabia to select site for nuclear power plant

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will soon choose a site for its first nuclear power plant Energy Minister...

Saudi Arabia sets record with mammoth $17.5bn bond sale

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia conducted the largest ever emerging market bond sale on Wednesday...

How economists reacted to Saudi $17.5 billion bond debut

JEDDAH The dollar revenues that the Saudi Arabia s international bond sale brings will help...

Pace of Saudi reforms drive appropriate: IMF

DUBAI The IMF feels the pace of Saudi Arabia s austerity drive is broadly appropriate and there...

Batelco and Ericsson demonstrate smart solutions

Batelco Ericsson and Net4Things are demonstrating a range of Smart Solutions at the Batelco Stand...

Flying high: Oman Air now serves Muscat-Paris route with daily service

Oman Air has announced an increase in its Muscat Paris services from five flights a week to...

SOUQ Engage aims to provide selling experience

SOUQ com claimed as the largest online and marketplace platform in the Middle East hosted SOUQ...

Mobily partners with Ericsson to explore 5G technologies

Mobily and Ericsson have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to jointly develop and test...

BRVM becomes 1st stock market for Islamic finance in West Africa

The Regional Stock Exchange BRVM admitted in its listing the first five sukuks issued by Cote d...

Carrefour signs deal to support enterprises

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development signed an agreement with the Saudi Hypermarkets...

Saudi energy minister: Oil market at end of downturn

LONDON Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih gave an upbeat message to an audience of...

Tadawul index rebounds 1.1%

JEDDAH Saudi Basic Industries SABIC helped lift Riyadh s stock market after it reported a third...

SABIC reports 6.8% fall in Q3 profit

JEDDAH Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC reported a 6 8 percent drop in net profit for the quarter...

Exxon boss: Industry adapting to low price shock

LONDON Exxon Mobil s boss Rex Tillerson told Saudi Arabia s energy minister on Wednesday that...

Around Arab News

2 Aramco workers die of injuries from plant fire

JEDDAH Two of several Saudi Aramco workers who were injured in a fire that hit the Wasea crude...

Yemen’s hour of truth

In the wake of Houthis attempted attacks on US naval vessels the cease fire first agreed by Yemen...

In the footsteps of refugees

Muhammed Muheisen is perhaps the only Arab photographer and journalist as far as I know who has...

The price of doing business

The US election is drawing near and pundits are turning their attention to the less discussed...

Fighting the abuse of power

In the second American presidential debate Donald Trump promised that if elected he would appoint...

Preventing sectarian killings

This is with reference to the report Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite...

Water shortage in Jeddah

Despite the increase in water charges most areas in Al Faisaliyah District are not receiving...

Make way for the Qatari sheikh who wants to be king of the ring

JEDDAH People in high places into glamor sports like auto racing golf or tennis is normal But...

Pakistan’s ambidextrous bowler pushes boundaries

LAHORE A green grocer s son who can bowl at pace with either arm is causing excitement in...

Hidada, Reem Riviera, ALJ-Tropapips, JRTC lead in ALBAIK tennis tourney

JEDDAH Last week of elimination rounds in the 8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament at the Trio Ranch...

UFTBR leads awardees in Almarai-FBGR Tuesday League awards night

RIYADH In a two in one event the Almarai FBGR Tuesday League 15th Conference held its awards...

Sadafco bowlers excel in FTBJ-ICBL 37th Conference

JEDDAH Sadafco became the fifth different team in as many weeks to hold Team of the Week honors...

France warns UK’s May of hard Brexit talks

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande on Thursday warned British Prime Minister Theresa May...

Philippines’ Duterte, in China, announces ‘separation’ from US

BEIJING Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared his separation from longstanding ally the...

Saudi Arabia, US sanction several individuals with links to Hezbollah

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has slapped sanctions on two individuals and a company with links to Iranian...

Civilians injured after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH A number of civilians have been injured after a projectile from Yemen landed in the...