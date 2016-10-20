  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Super typhoon smashes northern Philippines

World

Super typhoon smashes northern Philippines

Ted Aljibe | AFP |

Children play among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Haima hit their homes near San Pablo town, Isabela province, northern Philippines, on Thursday. (AFP / TED ALJIBE)

CARRANGLAN, Philippines: One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the Philippines destroyed houses, tore roofs off schools and ripped giant trees out of the ground on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths.
Super Typhoon Haima (local code name: Lawin) hit the northern province of Cagayan late on Wednesday night with winds similar to those of catastrophic Haiyan (Yolanda) in 2013, which was then the strongest storm to strike the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago and claimed more than 7,350 lives.
Haima roared across mountain and farming communities of the northern regions of the main island of Luzon overnight, and by morning a picture was emerging of large-scale destruction.
“Rice and corn plants as far as the eye can see are flattened,” Villamor Visaya, a university teacher in Ilagan, one of the main northern cities with a population of 130,000 people, told AFP by telephone.
“Many houses were destroyed. I saw one school building crushed under a large tree... it was as if our house was being pulled from its foundations.”
Haima hit coastal towns facing the Pacific Ocean with sustained winds of 225 kilometers (140 miles) an hour, and wind gusts of up to 315 kilometers.
It weakened overnight as it rammed into giant mountain ranges and by Thursday morning had passed over the western edge of Luzon and into the South China Sea, heading toward southern China.
Jefferson Soriano, mayor of Tuguegarao, the capital of Cagayan where Haima made landfall, reported badly damaged schools and gymnasiums where people had sought shelter.
“They are calling for help because the roofs have been torn off. The problem is, our rescuers here are unable to go out and help,” Soriano told DZMM radio before dawn while the storm was still raging.
In Carranglan, a town of about 40,000 people in the mountains on the southern edge of the typhoon’s direct path, landslides had left a bus trapped in mud on Thursday morning.
Men walked knee-deep through mud and floodwaters across a destroyed road in Carranglan, while aluminum roof sheeting lay on a nearby hillside.
President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday night all possible preparations had been made for Haima, with tens of thousands of people evacuated, but he still struck an ominous tone.
“We only pray we be spared the destruction such as the previous times, which brought agony and suffering,” Duterte said in Beijing, where he was on a state visit.
“But we are ready. Everything has been deployed.”
About 10 million people across the northern parts of Luzon were at risk, the government’s disaster risk management council said on Wednesday.
But council spokeswoman Romina Marasigan told a media briefing in Manila at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday that no casualties had yet been reported.
The Philippine islands are often the first major landmass to be hit by storms that generate over the Pacific Ocean. The Southeast Asian archipelago endures about 20 major storms each year, many of them deadly.
The most powerful and deadliest was Haiyan, which destroyed entire towns in heavily populated areas of the central Philippines.
The capital of Manila is about 350 kilometers south of where Haima struck land.
However the city, with about 12 million people, was not affected, hit only by moderate winds overnight and little rain.
Haima was the second typhoon to hit the northern Philippines in a week, after Sarika struck on Sunday claiming at least one life and leaving three people missing.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

France warns UK’s May of hard Brexit talks

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande on Thursday warned British Prime Minister Theresa May...

Philippines’ Duterte, in China, announces ‘separation’ from US

BEIJING Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared his separation from longstanding ally the...

Duterte aligns Philippines with China, says US has lost

BEIJING China Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his separation from the United...

Trump refuses to pledge to respect a Clinton win, at last debate

LAS VEGAS Donald Trump refused Wednesday to say that he would respect an eventual Hillary Clinton...

Taliban reject reports of secret talks with Kabul

KABUL The Taliban on Wednesday rejected reports of secret meetings with the Afghan government in...

More than 300 arrested in Europe-wide crime swoop

THE HAGUE Police forces from 52 countries arrested over 300 people and swooped on red light...

Camerawoman who kicked migrants takes film award

MADRID Hungarian media said Wednesday that the camerawoman who was filmed last year kicking and...

Laos’ Plain of Jars recreated in virtual reality

SYDNEY Australian archaeologists announced plans Wednesday to recreate Laos mysterious Plain of...

Nigeria to ‘redouble’ efforts to bring back rest of Chibok girls

ABUJA Nigeria will double down in its efforts to bring home the rest of the more than 200 girls...

UNESCO urges Bangladesh to scrap Sundarbans plant

DHAKA The United Nations has urged Bangladesh to halt construction of a huge coal fired power...

Indian Dalit schoolboy says beaten because of good grades

NEW DELHI Indian police have detained two schoolboys accused of repeatedly beating a low caste...

4 held over deadly Indian hospital fire

NEW DELHI Police arrested a doctor and three other staff on charges of homicide Tuesday over a...

‘Rigging’ US election easier said than done, experts say

WASHINGTON Republican candidate Donald Trump has made the insistent claim that the US...

ESA spacecraft attempts Mars landing

PARIS Europe sent a tiny lander on a scorching supersonic tumble to Mars Wednesday as part of an...

Websites free to store IP addresses to prevent cyberattacks: EU court

BRUSSELS Website owners are free to store users Internet addresses to prevent cyberattacks the...

Argentine girl’s rape, murder spark new demonstrations

BUENOS AIRES The brutal killing of a 16 year old girl who was allegedly raped and impaled on a...

Around Arab News

Al-Jubeir slams Houthi 'escalation' despite Yemen ceasefire

WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir on Thursday accused Yemen s Houthi rebels of...

Tesla equipping cars to drive completely on their own

SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors cameras...

Reliance profits slump 23% after Jio launch

MUMBAI Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries reported a 23 percent fall in quarterly net...

2 Aramco workers die of injuries from plant fire

JEDDAH Two of several Saudi Aramco workers who were injured in a fire that hit the Wasea crude...

Wipro to buy cloud services company Appirio for $500m

MUMBAI Wipro Ltd India s third biggest software services exporter said it had agreed to buy US...

Renault-Nissan’s Ghosn to head Mitsubishi Motors

TOKYO Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn nicknamed Le Cost Killer for turning around the once struggling...

Lulu-TOYA Kalayaan Cup 2nd Conference kicks off

JEDDAH Inspired by the success of the First Conference the Kalayaan Volleyball Cup served up its...

Vivienda Hotel Villas and Holiday Inn Meydan make strong case for semifinals

RIYADH Two newbies in the league namely Vivienda Hotel Villas and Holiday Inn Meydan are both...

Woods not giving up chase of Nicklaus major mark

LOS ANGELES Tiger Woods says he still believes he can beat Jack Nicklaus s record of 18 major...

Yemen’s hour of truth

In the wake of Houthis attempted attacks on US naval vessels the cease fire first agreed by Yemen...

In the footsteps of refugees

Muhammed Muheisen is perhaps the only Arab photographer and journalist as far as I know who has...

The price of doing business

The US election is drawing near and pundits are turning their attention to the less discussed...

Fighting the abuse of power

In the second American presidential debate Donald Trump promised that if elected he would appoint...

Preventing sectarian killings

This is with reference to the report Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite...

Water shortage in Jeddah

Despite the increase in water charges most areas in Al Faisaliyah District are not receiving...

Make way for the Qatari sheikh who wants to be king of the ring

JEDDAH People in high places into glamor sports like auto racing golf or tennis is normal But...