Civilians injured after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: A number of civilians have been injured after a projectile from Yemen landed in the southern Saudi Arabian province of Jazan on Thursday, according to the civilian defense.

It was not immediately clear when the attack happened, but Yemen's Houthi movement said on Thursday it had launched attacks on military targets in Saudi Arabia over the last two days.

"The violations happened along on the border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and specifically in the regions of Najran and Jazan," a civil defense official said on Al Arabiya news channel.

A U.N.-brokered 72-hour truce between Yemen's Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition began just before midnight on Wednesday.

The Iranian backed Houthis have killed civilians, including women and children, by launching missiles across the Saudi-Yemeni border.



— With input from agencies