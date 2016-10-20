  • Search form

Middle-East

Saudi Arabia, US sanction several individuals with links to Hezbollah

ARAB NEWS |

Members of Lebanon's Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah attend a funeral.(AFP/Anwar Amro)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has slapped sanctions on two individuals and a company with links to Iranian-backed Hezbollah, according to Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.
The individuals, who are both Lebanese nationals, were named as Mohamed Al-Mohtar Falah Kallas, 29, and Hasan Hatem Jmaml Al-Din, 33.
Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by both the GCC and the US.
“The Saudi government will continue to combat Hezbollah’s terrorist activities with all available tools and will continue to work with partners around the world to make it clear that Hezbollah’s militant and extremist activities should not be tolerated by any nation or orgnizations,” the SPA report stated.
“As long as Hezbollah spreads instability, conducts terrorist attacks and engages in criminal and illicit activities around the world, we will continue to designate Hezbollah’s operatives, leaders and businesses and impose sanctions as a result of designation,” the report continued.
A Iraqi-based company called Global Cleaners was also named. The same company was sanctioned on Thursday by the US Treasury Department.
In a related action, the US State Department sanctioned Hezbollah commander Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i under US terrorism rules. ‘Ali Tabataba’i has commanded Hezbollah special forces, has operated in Syria and has been reported to be in Yemen.
These sanctions prevent US and Saudi citizens from doing business with the individuals and organization.
In February, Saudi Arabia has designated four companies and three Lebanese men as having links to Hezbollah.

