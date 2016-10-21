  • Search form

Offbeat

Eminem re-emerges to savage Trump

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Eminem

NEW YORK: Rap superstar Eminem re-emerged Wednesday with a loaded lyrical attack on Donald Trump, in a nearly eight-minute song in which he also identifies with the Black Lives Matter cause.
The top-selling rapper of all time, Eminem has been relatively quiet in the past several years but wrote on Facebook that he was working on a new album.
Eminem uploaded on YouTube the new song, entitled “Campaign Speech,” in which he offers his take on America in 2016 in a freestyle rap largely without a musical backdrop.
The notoriously foul-mouthed rapper stays true to his provocative style but says that tycoon turned Republican presidential candidate Trump poses the real threat.
“Consider me a dangerous man / But you should be afraid of this dang candidate,” Eminem raps.
In “Campaign Speech,” Eminem makes no claim to moral high ground, graphically explaining the sexual fantasies on which he would embark if he were president instead of Trump, who has faced multiple allegations of assaulting women.
But Eminem, by the far the most prominent white artist in hip-hop, also raps at length about violent incidents that have galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement.
In another political track Wednesday, Le Tigre — a band of Kathleen Hanna, a leader of the riot grrrl movement of feminist rock — released its first song in more than a decade.
An unabashed endorsement of Hillary Clinton, Le Tigre’s song “I’m With Her” — the title refers to one of the Democrat’s campaign slogans — hails her stance on abortion rights and gun regulations.
“She’s ready with a plan / And she’s always got to work twice as hard as every man,” the song goes.
“Bye, bye, bye bye — Trump has got to go!”

