Salman Khan all set for another blockbuster year

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has had a lot of round-the-clock chums throughout his stardom — his bracelet, his Being Human tees, his dogs, his abode in Bandra and of course, Bigg Boss.

The Dabangg actor has been synonymous with Bigg Boss for the past seven years, amidst a lot of controversies, speculations, love and appreciation. The latest season, Bigg Boss 10 has already created a buzz with its brand new concept of allowing common people to compete in the reality show alongside the celebrities.

Buzz is that Salman is shuttling between the shoot of Bigg Boss and his upcoming flick ‘Tubelight’. Now, we hear that the major part of the movie has been shot by Khan, and only climax and songs are left to be filmed.

Even though Salman’s dates are crammed, he has still shown keen interest in collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya’s next. If rumors are to be believed, Sooraj has narrated a one-line story idea to Salman that he liked and asked the director to write the complete script. An insider told that Barjatya wants to cast Madhuri Dixit and recreate the magic of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ in his next.

Also, post her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif is once again spending quality time with ex-beau Khan and that is why ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fell in her lap. Apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, he has two other movies ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Kick 2’ lined up for the next year.

It looks like 2017 will be a blockbuster year for Khan. Due to his tight schedule, we wonder when he will start shooting with Sooraj Barjatya?