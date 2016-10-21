Scarlett biz passion pops out in a Paris corn shop

PARIS: It isn’t — until you think about it — an obvious career move for a movie star.

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is opening a popcorn shop. Not just any old popcorn joint but a gourmet one in Paris, the gastronomic capital of the world, where she spends much of her time.

And the 31-year-old singer and model is even going to serve customers with her own fair hand.

The star of “Lost in Translation” and “Under the Skin” will be serving up truffle, parmesan and sage flavored popcorn — her personal favorite — to punters when her Yummy Pop shop opens in the city’s Marais district on Saturday, her spokesman told AFP.

The concept is a labor of love with her French husband, advertising executive Romain Dauriac. And the couple hope that if their “Real Vermont Cheddar” and other savory and sweet recipes are a hit, they will open other shops elsewhere.

Her spokesman in Los Angeles said the actress was passionate about popcorn, adding that it was cooked and mixed fresh on the spot with seasonal ingredients.

The couple worked with chef Will Horowitz of Ducks Eater and Harry and Ida’s in New York on their menu, which also includes popcorn that comes with sea salt and olive oil, “Real Vermont Maple,” strawberries and cream and chocolate covered strawberries. Dauriac’s sister will manage the shop.

Johansson’s timing could not be better. The French capital is currently riding a wave of American influenced food trends, from brunches and artisan coffee shops to hamburgers, with some 70 percent of restaurants putting them on the menu, according to a recent study.

Johansson’s spokesman said the Paris shop would close after its “soft opening” on Saturday to “they can fine tune everything with what they learn from customers before the grand opening,” which is likely to be before the end of the year.