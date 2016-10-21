Ferenc Horvath new GM at Holiday Inn Al-Qasr in Riyadh

Ferenc Horvath has been recently appointed as the new general manager for Holiday Inn Al-Qasr in Riyadh.

Ferenc brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to Al-Hokair Hotel Group and joined IHG from his most recent position as general manager at Marriott International.

His hospitality career began in 1995, when he joined Kempinski Hotel Budapest as an food and beverages manager.

He worked his way up, being promoted fist time to general manager in 2005 with Wydham Hotel Group.

His career being a general manager continues with Marriott International in various countries such as Hungary, Kazakhstan, Egypt and Jordan.

Ferenc has been rewarded for many prestigious achievement in field of food and beverage, sales and marketing and revenue management during his career.

As he has the passion of helping other people, he volunteered to be a member of a Non-Government Organization in Budapest.

He then spearheaded and launched the Youth Career Initiative educational program in 2014. A charity work for disadvantaged young people who like to work in the hotel industry.

“I can proudly say that it was really a successful program as it helped lots of poor and disadvantaged but deserving youth to gain knowledge through the educational program and at the same time working in the hotel to support their family.”

Upon joining Holiday Inn Al-Qasr, Ferenc said: “I am truly grateful to Al-Hokair Group Management for giving me this opportunity. Saudi Arabia is a very unique destination and I am very excited to take this new challenge and share my expertise in the hospitality industry in terms of financial returns, continuous development of people, great guest experience and ensure to have a responsible business.”

A Hungarian national, Ferenc holds a Hospitality Administration Management degree from ICS, Pennsylvania.