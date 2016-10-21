  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

AGENCIES |

JEDDAH: The government has no plans to change Saudi Arabia’s exchange rate, Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf told a television program early Thursday.
The MBC network’s program was broadcast hours after the Saudi government sold $17.5 billion of bonds, the largest emerging market debt sale ever, in its first international bond sale.
Analysts, quoted by Reuters, believe the bond will allow Saudi Arabia to slow the drawdown of its foreign assets to pay its bills, which is a focus of recent speculative pressure on the riyal.
Al-Assaf praised the government’s economic plans and reforms drive, saying it had impressed US President Barack Obama among others.
The international debt issue did not include Islamic bonds; Al-Assaf said the government planned to issue sukuk in future as one way to cover its budget deficit.
The bond issue prospectus noted that Saudi Arabia might eventually abandon the peg of its riyal currency to the US dollar, but the minister said that was included for legal reasons and the government has no intention of changing the exchange rate.
The Saudi stock market rose sharply as bank shares rallied after the mammoth international bond sale.
The bond issue was hailed as historic by investors.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index gained 2.3 percent, with Samba Financial shares jumping 5.2 percent.
Fitch Ratings recently noted that banks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are better placed than GCC peers to cope with an eventual deterioration in asset quality brought about by a prolonged period of weak oil prices.
Commenting to Arab News, Eric Dupont, senior director, financial institutions, gave two key reasons for this assessment.
Dupont said: “Firstly, an operating environment that provides banks with lots of good lending opportunities and secondly strong loss absorption capacity in the form of excess loan loss reserves, excess capital and earnings generation.”
Speaking on the MBC program, Al-Assaf also said that delays in state payments to construction firms are due to “technical reasons” and the payments will increase in the coming period. He said payments to companies were now “stable” and would rise.
Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, deputy minister of economy and planning, said Saudi Arabia would have faced bankruptcy in three to four years if it had not imposed austerity policies.

— With input from Reuters

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

UN silence over Tehran crimes is stunning — Riyadh

JEDDAH Iran s supplying the Houthi militia with weapons and ammunition is the main cause of the...

KSA, Portugal sign cooperation accord

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Portugal have signed a cooperation agreement following the Third Saudi...

Old Jeddah buildings await bulldozers in smart city drive

JEDDAH There are thousands of ramshackle buildings across Jeddah most of them concentrated in old...

Govt cracks down on those who misuse social media accounts

JEDDAH The increasing use of social media to harm the Saudi community citizens or Islam by some...

Crown prince: Saudi missions should be open to all citizens

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior said in Riyadh on...

Palestine crying for a solution, says Shoura Council chairman

ANKARA Shoura Council Chairman Abdullah Al Asheikh said that the decades long Palestinian problem...

Fighting extremism: Malaysia wants to learn from Kingdom

RIYADH Malaysia has announced the arrest of 137 people on suspicion of involvement with the Daesh...

King orders tuition paid for person with visual impairment

JEDDAH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Association for Disabled Children has thanked...

2 Aramco workers die of injuries from plant fire

JEDDAH Two of several Saudi Aramco workers who were injured in a fire that hit the Wasea crude...

Civilians injured after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH A number of civilians have been injured after a projectile from Yemen landed in the...

Crown prince urges envoys to enhance Saudi Arabia’s role

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif congratulated newly appointed Saudi ambassadors and urged...

Saudi Arabia sends urgent medical aid to Yemen

TAIZ The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Tuesday inaugurated the Immediate...

Kingdom shares with world its experience in urban development

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a country that supports international development well being peace and...

Tweets praise upholding death penalty on royal family member

JEDDAH After a member of the royal family was executed on Tuesday for having killed a fellow...

Riyadh, Amman expand cooperation

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense met...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

Around Arab News

Typhoon kills 12, leaves heavy destruction in Philippines

BENGUET Philippines HONG KONG Oct 21 Typhoon Haima the strongest storm to hit the Philippines in...

Dive in to experience marine magic at Aquarium of the Pacific

Our Earth follows the cycle of creation regeneration and degeneration Change is the only thing...

French cream is “Creme de la creme,” Saudi chef Mayada Badr celebrates French cream

CNIEL the umbrella organization for the French dairy industry and the European Union have...

’Monsieur Idiot’ named France’s chef of the year

Chef Alexandre Couillon has a name that he himself admits is not easy to carry But the man whose...

Comfort is key in Egyptian designer Amina’s dresses

For someone from the younger generation the mention of Egyptian designs brings to mind clothing...

Adidas Originals ‘reinterpreted’ by local artists at Saudi Design Week

From Oct 6 to 9 Saudi Design Week transformed the luxurious Al Faisaliah resort in Riyadh into...

Saudi stylist reviews London Fashion Week

The London Fashion Week LFW is one of the most sought out shows of the year LFW is an annual...

How three Kuwaiti sisters built a regional beauty empire

Kuwaiti sisters Sarah Nora and Dana Al Ramadhan love everything that represents beauty from...

Iran deal stupidest of all time, Trump says

JEDDAH Leading experts in Arab affairs columnists and journalists feel that the race for the...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

JEDDAH The government has no plans to change Saudi Arabia s exchange rate Finance Minister...

UN silence over Tehran crimes is stunning — Riyadh

JEDDAH Iran s supplying the Houthi militia with weapons and ammunition is the main cause of the...

Teen girl stands trial for ‘Daesh’ police stabbing in Germany

CELLE Germany A teenage girl went on trial in Germany on Thursday for stabbing a police officer...

Pakistan to block Indian content on TV, radio as tension simmers

KARACHI Pakistan Pakistan will ban all Indian content on television and radio channels from...

Anti-Daesh bloc seeks post-battle Mosul plan

EAST AND NORTH OF MOSUL The offensive to seize back Mosul from Daesh is going faster than planned...

Billionaire’s ‘nasty woman’ remarks stir social media ire

NEW YORK US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stirred social media ire after he said...

Day after debate, the opponents square off again at roast

NEW YORK Their three debates are finished but Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have one more...