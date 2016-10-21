  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran deal stupidest of all time, Trump says

World

Iran deal stupidest of all time, Trump says

SIRAJ WAHAB |

Donald Trump

JEDDAH: Leading experts in Arab affairs, columnists and journalists feel that the race for the American presidential elections remains wide open and evenly poised.
They described the outcome of the three presidential debates as inconclusive and unclear.
For some, Hillary Clinton came out on top; for others Donald Trump, despite his brashness, managed to retain his appeal to his core base of voters.
For Faisal Al-Yafai, chief columnist at the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper, watching the three debates gave one a sense of what he called the vibrancy and pageantry of American democracy.
“That has its pros and cons. The vibrancy is that you see so many people, tens of millions of people, watching three debates of 90-minute each. Which is fantastic. The downside is that it is really about the public performance of politics rather than real politics or real policies. Which is a shame.”
He said there was no doubt that Clinton had come across as more presidential.
“To her credit, she has managed to deal with Trump in a way that no Republican contender could. You have to give her enormous credit for that. None of the Republican contenders was able to land a blow on him, but Clinton managed to do that in the three debates,” he said.
However, he adds a word of caution.
“I don’t think you can count Trump out yet because, I think, the debates were important to some parts of America but not to all parts. Those people who like Trump genuinely like Trump. They don’t really care what comes across in the debate. To them, the debates are just part of what they consider the mainstream media and the establishment,” he said.
So who does Al-Yafai think will win? “It is still unknown who will win. Clinton is, in my opinion, very far ahead. But, as I said, the people who like Trump will vote for him regardless of what the media says or the establishment says. His supporters don’t care about his nastiness. They care about their candidate. Not only will they not believe what was said during the debates, the negative commentary, etc., they will go out in substantial numbers to vote for him.”
Al-Yafai said whoever became the president of America, it matters to the Middle East because of America’s influence in the region.
“Most Middle East watchers probably on balance prefer Clinton because she is a known quantity in the way that Trump is not. At the same time, the issues that most Middle Eastern countries have with the United States go far beyond one particular candidate, one particular party or one particular president. I think Clinton would be better at handling some of the difficulties that the region faces. We look to the Americans to be partners with us on the big challenges of the Middle East, such as Syria, Yemen and Iraq. With that in mind, we would prefer Clinton.”
But, he said, Clinton is only the best of what is on offer. “There has not been a presidential candidate that I have seen yet who understands the relationship that America needs with the Middle East and the relationship that Arabs deserve with America.”
His verdict: “You can’t count Trump out yet.”

Very precise but despised
For Raghida Dergham, New York-based columnist and bureau chief for Al-Hayat pan-Arab publication, Clinton is very scripted, very organized and very precise which is what she should be if she is running for such an office.
“Trump thinks it is all right to simply change the rules for the debates. It is very embarrassing to witness such name-calling in a debate for such a high office. I have watched earlier debates from 20 and 30 years ago and I saw people discuss policies. These debates are more of a show than an opportunity to debate matters of importance,” she told Arab News.
She does not think that the debates have won any supporters for Clinton from among those who do not like her to begin with.
“People despise her for being part of the establishment. They do not trust her. There are strong feelings against her by many people. I don’t think she came out of the debate in any way that will change the minds of those who are already sure of where they stand,” she said. “Clinton was, however, probably effective with those who are undecided and who are looking for something that will sway them one way or another.”
Through the debates, she showed that she has the temperament to lead rather than just to react and be amusing or different. “She projected that she could be in the White House and take on this big responsibility,” said Dergham. “Those who dislike her are going to say she did not do a good job in the past so why should we believe her now? Those who are opposed to Clinton are not only opposed to Clinton, they are opposed to the (Obama) administration.”
Dergham said she was very disturbed by Trump’s “simple-mindedness” when it comes to Middle Eastern issues that are of concern to the world.
“The way he speaks about Russian President Vladimir Putin is frightening because he does not look at the actions of Russia in the region. He is only focused on saying from his point of view who won, who lost. He thinks the Russians have won, the (Obama) administration has lost. I mean both — Russia and the Obama administration — have contributed to the misery of what is going on in Syria. But it is really offensive that Trump looks at this as who won and who lost when so many people are dying and suffering and when there is so much human tragedy.”
As somebody from the region, Dergham has multiple concerns. “I am concerned about Trump’s approach to all the people of the Middle East as well as to Muslims and to immigrants. I am disturbed by his dismissal of people en masse. I don’t think he is going to reset Obama’s administration’s policies. Clinton will try to reset ties with the Gulf countries, probably because she knows it is time to reset the relationship. Trump will play outside the rules and not inside them. That would probably lead some to say it is time to do that because playing by the rules, we only got where we did not want to be in Syria and in Mosul both of which are a catastrophe.”

Don’t count Trump out
So who won the debates? For Dergham, “Those who love Trump, love his brash approach; they love his facial expressions and they love that he called Clinton “a nasty woman.” They are the voters who are decided. With the undecided, I think, Clinton won the last debate.”
Her verdict: “The race is still open. It is always open until the last minute. You can never tell what surprises might come up. I think there could be a major event that might change things. It is always open until the votes are counted.”
Abeer Mishkhas, London-based Saudi journalist with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, felt Wednesday night’s debate improved Clinton’s chances because “Trump couldn’t get beyond his style of attacking and demeaning her. On the other hand, she was calm. She was in control. She was very statesmanly, or rather, states-womanly. She presented a very good argument for being president of the United States.”
She said whenever Trump talks about a foreign country, one gets the feeling that he is unaware of foreign policy issues and of how foreign policy is conducted.
“Trump takes a very simplistic view of how things are done. He talks about Putin and he says, ‘He likes me.’ He doesn’t know what he is talking about. Compare this to Clinton who served as secretary of state. She knows exactly what constitutes foreign policy. She has the experience and she seems clear about what she is going to do.”
Mishkhas does not like a couple of things about Clinton. “For instance, I don’t agree with her passive stand on the Palestinian issue. As US secretary of state, she was always pro-Israel. She did not support the Palestinians during their most difficult times when they were basically being massacred.”
She thinks Clinton might be tempted to go to war with Iran to demonstrate American might and to show that America is a superpower.
“She is just the way she is. She would gladly go to war with Iran just to prove that she is as tough as anyone else,” said Mishkhas.
She feels Clinton did not do well in the previous two debates. “I don’t know who instructed her to keep smiling. That did not give the correct impression of her. It seemed as if she was not ready. She took Trump lightly and talked about petty issues. She should have concentrated on policies and what exactly she wants to do. In Debate 3 on Wednesday night, however, she came out on top.”
Her verdict: “It is very hard to tell because when you listen to Trump supporters, they seem happy with what he is doing. They are the people who are not going to be influenced by TV debates anyway. It is very tricky. The race is still wide open.”
For Dr. Khaled Al-Shoqran, head of the Al-Rai Center for Strategic Studies in Amman, Clinton was the clear winner. “I think Clinton did better. She is fully aware of political and international issues. Trump is unacceptable because he knows very little about things outside the United States,” he told Arab News.
“Clinton has a good vision and she has good ideas for solving Middle Eastern problems. She is very vocal on Iraq, Syria and Yemen which is good,” he said. “She has a plan and she will be very successful as president of the United States. She did very well in all three debates.”
His verdict: “Clinton is far ahead.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Typhoon kills 12, leaves heavy destruction in Philippines

BENGUET Philippines HONG KONG Oct 21 Typhoon Haima the strongest storm to hit the Philippines in...

Teen girl stands trial for ‘Daesh’ police stabbing in Germany

CELLE Germany A teenage girl went on trial in Germany on Thursday for stabbing a police officer...

Pakistan to block Indian content on TV, radio as tension simmers

KARACHI Pakistan Pakistan will ban all Indian content on television and radio channels from...

Billionaire’s ‘nasty woman’ remarks stir social media ire

NEW YORK US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stirred social media ire after he said...

Day after debate, the opponents square off again at roast

NEW YORK Their three debates are finished but Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have one more...

Republican cannot escape Trump effect

WASHINGTON Like many fellow Republicans running for re election to US Congress this November...

Duterte aligns Philippines with China, says US has lost

BEIJING China Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his separation from the United...

France warns UK’s May of hard Brexit talks

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande on Thursday warned British Prime Minister Theresa May...

Super typhoon smashes northern Philippines

CARRANGLAN Philippines One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the Philippines destroyed...

Trump refuses to pledge to respect a Clinton win, at last debate

LAS VEGAS Donald Trump refused Wednesday to say that he would respect an eventual Hillary Clinton...

Taliban reject reports of secret talks with Kabul

KABUL The Taliban on Wednesday rejected reports of secret meetings with the Afghan government in...

More than 300 arrested in Europe-wide crime swoop

THE HAGUE Police forces from 52 countries arrested over 300 people and swooped on red light...

Camerawoman who kicked migrants takes film award

MADRID Hungarian media said Wednesday that the camerawoman who was filmed last year kicking and...

Laos’ Plain of Jars recreated in virtual reality

SYDNEY Australian archaeologists announced plans Wednesday to recreate Laos mysterious Plain of...

Nigeria to ‘redouble’ efforts to bring back rest of Chibok girls

ABUJA Nigeria will double down in its efforts to bring home the rest of the more than 200 girls...

UNESCO urges Bangladesh to scrap Sundarbans plant

DHAKA The United Nations has urged Bangladesh to halt construction of a huge coal fired power...

Around Arab News

Typhoon kills 12, leaves heavy destruction in Philippines

BENGUET Philippines HONG KONG Oct 21 Typhoon Haima the strongest storm to hit the Philippines in...

Dive in to experience marine magic at Aquarium of the Pacific

Our Earth follows the cycle of creation regeneration and degeneration Change is the only thing...

French cream is “Creme de la creme,” Saudi chef Mayada Badr celebrates French cream

CNIEL the umbrella organization for the French dairy industry and the European Union have...

’Monsieur Idiot’ named France’s chef of the year

Chef Alexandre Couillon has a name that he himself admits is not easy to carry But the man whose...

Comfort is key in Egyptian designer Amina’s dresses

For someone from the younger generation the mention of Egyptian designs brings to mind clothing...

Adidas Originals ‘reinterpreted’ by local artists at Saudi Design Week

From Oct 6 to 9 Saudi Design Week transformed the luxurious Al Faisaliah resort in Riyadh into...

Saudi stylist reviews London Fashion Week

The London Fashion Week LFW is one of the most sought out shows of the year LFW is an annual...

How three Kuwaiti sisters built a regional beauty empire

Kuwaiti sisters Sarah Nora and Dana Al Ramadhan love everything that represents beauty from...

Iran deal stupidest of all time, Trump says

JEDDAH Leading experts in Arab affairs columnists and journalists feel that the race for the...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

JEDDAH The government has no plans to change Saudi Arabia s exchange rate Finance Minister...

UN silence over Tehran crimes is stunning — Riyadh

JEDDAH Iran s supplying the Houthi militia with weapons and ammunition is the main cause of the...

Teen girl stands trial for ‘Daesh’ police stabbing in Germany

CELLE Germany A teenage girl went on trial in Germany on Thursday for stabbing a police officer...

Pakistan to block Indian content on TV, radio as tension simmers

KARACHI Pakistan Pakistan will ban all Indian content on television and radio channels from...

Anti-Daesh bloc seeks post-battle Mosul plan

EAST AND NORTH OF MOSUL The offensive to seize back Mosul from Daesh is going faster than planned...

Billionaire’s ‘nasty woman’ remarks stir social media ire

NEW YORK US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stirred social media ire after he said...

Day after debate, the opponents square off again at roast

NEW YORK Their three debates are finished but Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have one more...