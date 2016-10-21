  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Parlez-vous Brexit? EU negotiator wants Brits to talk French

World

Parlez-vous Brexit? EU negotiator wants Brits to talk French

Reuters |

France's President Francois Hollande (L) talks to Britain's Prime minister Theresa May (R) as Luxembourg's Prime minister Xavier Bettel (C) looks on, during an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016. (AFP/John Thys)

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s lead Brexit negotiator would like British and EU officials to work in French rather than English during the divorce talks, an EU official familiar with Brussels’ Brexit task force told Reuters on Friday.
After the report caused waves during British Prime Minister Theresa May’s first EU summit in Brussels, Michel Barnier took to Twitter to deny — in English — having expressed such a view. However, he noted that language rules would be agreed by negotiators only once May launches the formal Brexit process next year.
The source told Reuters that people working with the former French foreign minister understood he would prefer his native tongue. “Barnier wants French to be the working language in Brexit negotiations with Britain,” the EU official said.
Barnier, whose nationality and track record as an EU regulator overseeing the City of London financial center has raised hackles in Britain, said no decision had been made yet.
“Never expressed myself on negotiation language. Work as often in English as French. Linguistic regime to be set at start; to be agreed between negotiators,” he said on Twitter.
An EU spokeswoman said: “This will be agreed upon at the beginning of the negotiations — after receiving the Article 50 notification — and in common agreement with the negotiators.”
Asked about the negotiating language, May told reporters: “We will conduct the negotiations in the way that is going to make sure that we get the right deal for the United Kingdom.”
Using French would mark a shift away from standard practice among multinational teams in Brussels, where French lost its status to English as the EU’s main working language after northern and eastern states joined in the past two decades.
Even officials from the EU’s founding powers France and Germany now communicate with each other mainly in English.

SIGNAL
It would also send a signal to London that the EU plans to put its own interests first in negotiating divorce talks that the prime minister has promised to launch by the end of March.
Barnier’s boss, former Luxembourg premier and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who met May over lunch on Friday, has said the EU must be “intransigent” in defending its principles during the talks.
Most British diplomats in Brussels are fluent in French but ministers and Whitehall officials largely share with fellow Britons the distinction of being among the poorest linguists in Europe.
Barnier’s task force, currently numbering 15 staff and including no Britons, has been conversing mainly in French. But most EU officials are more at ease in English.
Asked about the issue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the summit: “Each of us is allowed to speak their own language. Since Mr.Barnier is a French citizen, it’s hardly surprising that he speaks French, just as I speak German.”
Barnier, who speaks fluent if accented English, was an unpopular choice for some British politicians. Some described it as “an act of war” by Juncker. As a commissioner until 2014, Barnier, 65, had a difficult relationship with Britain, where one newspaper called him the “scourge of the City.”
Some EU politicians have suggested that English might lose its status as one of three official EU working languages, along with French and German, as a result of Brexit.
However, few see a challenge to the global lingua franca’s position in Brussels.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Presidential candidates carry campaign barbs into NY dinner

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton took their acrimonious presidential...

Canada walks out of trade talks with ‘incapable’ EU

BRUSSELS Canada s trade minister walked out of talks in Belgium on Friday declaring that the...

Burkina Faso govt says it thwarted coup plot

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso said Friday it thwarted a vast conspiracy earlier this month by forces...

German lawmakers approve controversial espionage law

BERLIN German lawmakers on Friday approved a law the government says will tighten oversight of...

Swedish asylum center burns down in suspected arson attack

STOCKHOLM A Swedish asylum center burned down overnight in a suspected attack by arsonists police...

Trouble in the ranks as French police protest over complaints

PARIS Blue flashing lights are a common sight for weary Parisians used to living under a state of...

Norwegian court approves Mullah Krekar’s extradition

OSLO A Norwegian court on Friday confirmed that conditions have been met to extradite a...

Muslims in Italy protest over unfair restrictions

ROME Several hundred Muslims staged a protest prayer outside the Colosseum in Rome on Friday over...

British police arrest teenager following London subway alert

LONDON British police said on Friday they had arrested a teenager under terrorism laws following...

Ousted Thai PM Yingluck to fight order to pay $1bn

BANGKOK Ousted Thai premier Yingluck Shinawatra said Friday she would fight a junta order...

South Africa quits troubled crimes court

PRETORIA South Africa said on Friday it was quitting the International Criminal Court ICC because...

China punishes air traffic controllers for near miss

SHANGHAI China s aviation regulator has punished 13 air traffic control officials for a near...

Duterte didn’t really mean ‘separation’ from US, Philippine officials clarify

MANILA Philippine officials sought on Friday to play down comments by President Rodrigo Duterte...

South Korean ship captain kidnapped off Philippines

MANILA Suspected militants kidnapped the captain and a Filipino crew member on a South Korean...

Indian doctor accused of crimes becomes president of World Medical Association

NEW DELHI The World Medical Association WMA the top medical ethics body on Friday installed an...

‘Chemical incident’ shuts down London City airport

LONDON Hundreds of passengers and staff were evacuated from London City airport on Friday...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia to provide food aid for 4m Syrian refugees through WFP

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Fund for Development SFD signed an agreement with...

Preventing Iraq's disintegration

I read with interest the article Mosul Say no to sectarian rhetoric Oct 20 by Abdulrahman Al...

Woes of Syria

This is with reference to the article Syria s darkest hour Oct 20 by Javier Solana The entire...

A realistic decision

This is with reference to the report Philippines Duterte in China announces separation from US...

Cyber attacks disrupt PayPal, Twitter, other sites

NEW YORK Cyber attacks targeting a little known Internet infrastructure company Dyn disrupted...

North-South train to run early next year

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Thursday that the North South Railway will be...

Prison riot instigators get 2 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced three Saudis to two years in...

Saudi, Indian ministers hold talks to help laid-off workers return home

RIYADH Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al Humaidan held a productive...

Presidential candidates carry campaign barbs into NY dinner

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton took their acrimonious presidential...

Canada walks out of trade talks with ‘incapable’ EU

BRUSSELS Canada s trade minister walked out of talks in Belgium on Friday declaring that the...

Burkina Faso govt says it thwarted coup plot

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso said Friday it thwarted a vast conspiracy earlier this month by forces...

German lawmakers approve controversial espionage law

BERLIN German lawmakers on Friday approved a law the government says will tighten oversight of...

Swedish asylum center burns down in suspected arson attack

STOCKHOLM A Swedish asylum center burned down overnight in a suspected attack by arsonists police...

Trouble in the ranks as French police protest over complaints

PARIS Blue flashing lights are a common sight for weary Parisians used to living under a state of...

Norwegian court approves Mullah Krekar’s extradition

OSLO A Norwegian court on Friday confirmed that conditions have been met to extradite a...

Muslims in Italy protest over unfair restrictions

ROME Several hundred Muslims staged a protest prayer outside the Colosseum in Rome on Friday over...