US keen to work with Turkey in Syrian Raqqa offensive — Turkish minister

Turkish National Defence Minister Fikri Isik (L) welcomes US Secretary of Defence Ashton Carter (R) before their meeting at the Ministry for National Defence in Ankara on October 21, 2016. Carter arrived in Ankara on October 21 for talks with the leaders of Turkey, a crucial but sensitive ally in the fight against the Islamic State group. / AFP / ADEM ALTAN

ISTANBUL: The United States is keen to work with Turkey on a campaign to drive Islamic State from their stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday after meeting US Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Ankara.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT, Isik also said that Turkey alone did not have the capacity to host more refugees in the event of a fresh influx from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where an offensive against Islamic State is underway.