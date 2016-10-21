  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • A realistic decision

Letters

A realistic decision

Arab News |

This is with reference to the report “Philippines’ Duterte, in China, announces ‘separation’ from US” (Oct. 20). I am not surprised at this development. Every country has the right to choose what’s good for its national interests. The United States, as a matter of fact, cannot be considered a trusted ally. Washington generally uses its weaker allies like tissue papers. Besides, when the US could ditch its old and trusted allies to protect its national interests, other countries should also be allowed to exercise their sovereign right. The best thing about China is that it does not interfere in the internal matters of its allies. In the fast-emerging global scenario, China is the rising star. The era of US military interventions and bullying is coming to an end.
The Arab world should also expedite efforts to align their policies toward China. The GCC countries have a great opportunity to take advantage of the changing situation. Duterte’s decision should be supported, as it will have a positive impact on the economy of Philippines. The Philippines president should also try to explain his government’s huge shift in the best possible way so as to gain support to his decision at home. — D. Cas Jr., Riyadh

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Preventing Iraq's disintegration

I read with interest the article Mosul Say no to sectarian rhetoric Oct 20 by Abdulrahman Al...

Woes of Syria

This is with reference to the article Syria s darkest hour Oct 20 by Javier Solana The entire...

Preventing sectarian killings

This is with reference to the report Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite...

Water shortage in Jeddah

Despite the increase in water charges most areas in Al Faisaliyah District are not receiving...

Understanding ground realities

I read with interest the article A conflict we never wanted Oct 19 by Abdulateef Al Mulhim Those...

United we stand

This is with reference to the article Oman between the GCC and Iran Oct 19 by Abdulrahman Al...

An unwise move

This is with reference to the article The Brexit madness Oct 18 by Linda S Heard People who voted...

Woes of Syrians

I read with interest the article Syria A conflict of egos Oct 18 by Ramzy Baroud I do agree with...

No to sectarian politics

This is with reference to the article Fears of humanitarian crisis in Mosul loom large Oct 18 by...

A realistic plan

This is with reference to the article Ensuring a role for women in Saudi Vision 2030 Oct 18 by...

Prevention is better than cure

I read with interest the article The sustaining peace mindset Oct 17 by Jonathan Rozen The writer...

Create positive impression

This is with reference to the report Jeddah airport ranked the worst in facilities Oct 17 It is...

Social attitudes

I read with interest the article Marriages and discrimination Oct 16 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh The...

Houthis are terrorists

I read with interest the article No difference between Houthis and Al Qaeda Oct 16 by Abdulrahman...

A dangerous mentality

This is with reference to the report Trump says election is rigged Oct 16 This man has lost his...

Promoting SMEs

This is with reference to the report Efforts to empower women bear fruit Oct 16 It is heartening...

Around Arab News

Muslims in Italy protest over unfair restrictions

ROME Several hundred Muslims staged a protest prayer outside the Colosseum in Rome on Friday over...

Iranian media accuses US of killing worshippers in airstrike near Kirkuk

JEDDAH An airstrike killed 15 women on Friday at a shrine near the city of Kirkuk in northern...

Saudi Arabia, UAE review mechanism to ensure GCC stability

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...

Editorial: Investigation aside, bombing an Iraqi shrine is a reminder of the brutality of war

Just like misinformation led to a Saudi led coalition plane targeting a funeral hall and...

US ‘vulnerable to JASTA because of global operations’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir agreed on the...

Saudi Arabia to provide food aid for 4m Syrian refugees through WFP

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Fund for Development SFD signed an agreement with...

Preventing Iraq's disintegration

I read with interest the article Mosul Say no to sectarian rhetoric Oct 20 by Abdulrahman Al...

Woes of Syria

This is with reference to the article Syria s darkest hour Oct 20 by Javier Solana The entire...

A realistic decision

This is with reference to the report Philippines Duterte in China announces separation from US...

Cyber attacks disrupt PayPal, Twitter, other sites

NEW YORK Cyber attacks targeting a little known Internet infrastructure company Dyn disrupted...

North-South train to run early next year

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Thursday that the North South Railway will be...

Prison riot instigators get 2 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced three Saudis to two years in...

Saudi, Indian ministers hold talks to help laid-off workers return home

RIYADH Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al Humaidan held a productive...

Presidential candidates carry campaign barbs into NY dinner

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton took their acrimonious presidential...

Canada walks out of trade talks with ‘incapable’ EU

BRUSSELS Canada s trade minister walked out of talks in Belgium on Friday declaring that the...

Burkina Faso govt says it thwarted coup plot

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso said Friday it thwarted a vast conspiracy earlier this month by forces...