A realistic decision

This is with reference to the report “Philippines’ Duterte, in China, announces ‘separation’ from US” (Oct. 20). I am not surprised at this development. Every country has the right to choose what’s good for its national interests. The United States, as a matter of fact, cannot be considered a trusted ally. Washington generally uses its weaker allies like tissue papers. Besides, when the US could ditch its old and trusted allies to protect its national interests, other countries should also be allowed to exercise their sovereign right. The best thing about China is that it does not interfere in the internal matters of its allies. In the fast-emerging global scenario, China is the rising star. The era of US military interventions and bullying is coming to an end.

The Arab world should also expedite efforts to align their policies toward China. The GCC countries have a great opportunity to take advantage of the changing situation. Duterte’s decision should be supported, as it will have a positive impact on the economy of Philippines. The Philippines president should also try to explain his government’s huge shift in the best possible way so as to gain support to his decision at home. — D. Cas Jr., Riyadh