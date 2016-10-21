Woes of Syria

This is with reference to the article “Syria’s darkest hour” (Oct. 20) by Javier Solana. The entire world is responsible for the devastation of Syria and for the plight of innocent Syrian civilians. The delay in finding a solution to the Syrian crisis is beyond comprehension. The US inaction, Russian and Iranian intervention, Daesh’s and Assad regime’s brutality have reduced the country into rubbles. It will now take decades to restore the past glory of the country. Had the international community supported the uprising against the Syrian tyrant, terrorists and other actors would not have been able to enter the scene and Syrians would have been happily living in the country. — Rafiq Sharjeel, Dammam