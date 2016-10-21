Preventing Iraq's disintegration

I read with interest the article “Mosul: Say no to sectarian rhetoric” (Oct. 20) by Abdulrahman Al-Rashed. The writer has raised an important issue. The main problem in Iraq is sectarianism. Without casting aside petty sectarian differences, Iraqis cannot effectively eliminate terrorist organizations like Daesh. Iranian role behind the growing sectarian schism in Iraq is no longer a secret but we cannot ignore the fact that no foreign power can succeed in its plans without help from the insiders. We usually blame the United States for the problems in Iraq. Yes, that is correct that the US-led invasion of Iraq is to be blamed for the devastation of Iraq but the Iraqis later had the chance to rebuild their country. What did they do? They happily allowed Tehran to call the shots.

One could find hundreds of articles and analyses on former Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Al-Maliki’s sectarian policies that led to the marginalization of Iraq’s Sunni population. Iran is only trying to promote its vested interests in Iraq. It only depends on the politicians of Iraq to prevent Tehran from interfering in their country’s internal matter. Unfortunately, most of the Iraqi political forces are acting in self-interest. They are blatantly ignoring their country’s national interest and the common Iraqis are made to pay a hefty price for their policies.

The solution to all the problems in Iraq is an all-inclusive system that ensures protection of the rights of all Iraqi communities without any discrimination. Sectarianism is not going to help any stakeholder in the long term. Iraqis should forge unity among their ranks and reject all sectarian forces. By doing so they would be doing a great service to their country and its future generations. — Hamid Al-Madani, Jeddah