Saudi Arabia, UAE review mechanism to ensure GCC stability

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al-Auja Palace in Riyadh, and discussed with him bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.

King Salman expressed his satisfaction over the strong ties and coordination at all levels between the two countries, wishing the UAE more progress and success.



Both leaders also discussed mechanisms of unifying the efforts to boost their strategic cooperation on regional and international issues.

They decided to boost their efforts to ensure the stability of the GCC states in a way that guarantees the protection of Arab rights and security of their citizens.

The UAE official, who left Riyadh after his one-day visit, reiterated the deep and strong ties his country enjoys with Saudi Arabia, referring to the level of coordination in the face of the serious challenges facing the region, their common views to promote the interests of the people of the two countries and the region, and efforts made to face terrorism.

He also underlined the role the Kingdom plays at the international level in safeguarding the Arab and Islamic interests.