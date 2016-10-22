  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani tea seller turns model after fame on social media

Offbeat

Pakistani tea seller turns model after fame on social media

MUNIR AHMED | AP |

Pakistani tea vendor Arshad Khan prepares tea at a stall in a market in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani tea seller with striking eyes who saw his life change overnight after a picture of him at work went viral, said Friday he was totally unaware of social media until recently, when boys and girls suddenly started thronging his tea stall to take selfies with him.
Arshad Khan, an 18-year-old with piercing light green eyes, initially became so nervous that he quit his job and went into hiding, fearing he might have done something wrong. But his fears quickly diminished after friends and relatives told him that it was his picture which made him popular and helped him become a model.
Sitting among his friends at tea stall in an Islamabad flea market where he worked until days ago, Khan said he had never dreamed he would become famous. But his life changed after a female freelance photographer, Javeria Ali, took his photo as he poured tea for a customer and shared it on Instagram, with a caption “Hot Tea.”
Overnight, Khan became an Internet sensation in Pakistan and beyond, with his picture shared thousands of times on social media with the hashtag #ChaiWala — or tea seller.
It also prompted Islamabad-based clothing retail site Fitin.pk to contact him for his first modelling shoot. He now graces the site’s home page modeling t-shirts.
“Chai wala is no more chai wala, now he is fashion wala,” the site said in a message accompanying his photos.
For Khan, one of 17 siblings from Pakistan’s conservative town of Mardan in the northwest, it has been a life-changer. For months he worked at the tea stall, getting paid $5 per day to serve customers from morning to sunset. He says he now hopes to work in TV and films.
“I need money to help my family. I also want to do charity work across Pakistan,” he said.
The 18-year-old has no phone and doesn’t know how to read and write, but he has a dream: He wants to educate others.
“I am not an educated person and cannot claim that I will become a doctor or a judge,” he said.
“All I want to say is that I will help those children who are deprived of education. If I get enough money, I will set up schools for children,” he told The Associated Press, sitting at the same stall he had worked at for months.
Recalling the moment when Ali took his photo, Khan said he had been serving tea when a woman passing by suddenly stopped, took a snap and went away. Khan said he forgot the incident, but later realized that picture had made him famous. He said people had told him his green eyes were a top trending topic on social media.
“I know I am handsome, but I also knew a poor person like me cannot become famous,” he said.
Growing up, he had wanted to get an education, “but poverty did not allow me.” For years Khan sold fruit, vegetables, and used clothes at the capital’s flea market, which is also frequented by foreigners.
“I started working at this tea stall months ago and my mother often used to tell me that one day you will become a famous man,” he said. “I always thought it is a wish and nothing else. But now I feel it is due to my mother’s prayers that I have become a model from a tea seller.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Goats guests of honor at Prague rooftop reception

PRAGUE Czech Republic Two goats wander across the roof of Prague s famous Lucerna Palace the...

Trump makes Janet’s ‘Nasty’ song a hit ... again

LAS VEGAS Donald Trump s labeling of Hillary Clinton as such a nasty woman during the final...

Bieber criticized for asking Manchester fans to ‘stay quiet’

Music sensation Justin Bieber took a swipe at fans during the first of his three shows in...

'Fake sheikh' jailed for 15 months

LONDON British journalist Mazher Mahmood renowned for his fake sheikh undercover sting operations...

Mumbai film fest opens amid protests over Pakistani talent

NEW DELHI India s glitziest film festival opened this week to fanfare and fury as Indians...

How three Kuwaiti sisters built a regional beauty empire

Kuwaiti sisters Sarah Nora and Dana Al Ramadhan love everything that represents beauty from...

Scarlett biz passion pops out in a Paris corn shop

PARIS It isn t until you think about it an obvious career move for a movie star Hollywood actress...

Salman Khan all set for another blockbuster year

MUMBAI Salman Khan has had a lot of round the clock chums throughout his stardom his bracelet his...

Shailene pleads not guilty in Dakota pipeline protest

LOS ANGELES Actress Shailene Woodley pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from her...

Eminem re-emerges to savage Trump

NEW YORK Rap superstar Eminem re emerged Wednesday with a loaded lyrical attack on Donald Trump...

With 10m Insta followers, Nancy Ajram most followed Arab celebrity

JEDDAH Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram was celebrating two social media milestones Tuesday night as...

Gwen Stefani to return on ‘The Voice’

NEW YORK Gwen Stefani will be back on The Voice and joining current coaches Alicia Keys Adam...

Turkish designer takes on Trump on Tokyo runway

TOKYO Embattled Donald Trump faced contempt from the most unlikely of places Tuesday the Tokyo...

Tom Hanks scores tabloid apology

LOS ANGELES Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson got apologies and retractions on Tuesday from two...

Leo cooperating in Malaysian fund probe

WASHINGTON Leonardo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam that...

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam announces European tour dates

JEDDAH Fans of Lebanese star Najwa Karam are impatiently awaiting the release of her newest album...

Around Arab News

Fighting rages in Yemen despite truce

ADEN Yemen Fierce gunbattles erupted overnight between Yemeni rebels and pro government forces...

Philippines says to keep US ties but will not be subservient

MANILA The United States remains the closest friend of the Philippines but Manila wants to break...

Burning sulfur near Mosul sends hundreds to hospital

QAYYARA Iraq Nearly 1 000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to fumes from a...

Iraqi leader resists US push for Turkish role in Mosul fight

BAGHDAD US Defense Secretary Ash Carter s push for Iraq to let Turkey play a role in the battle...

California survives for 52-49 double OT win over Oregon

BERKELEY California Matt Anderson kicked a 28 yard field goal in the second overtime and Jordan...

Cubs on brink of World Series return after 71 years

CHICAGO One victory from their first trip to the World Series in 71 years the Chicago Cubs have...

Best not enough, All Blacks eye outright record

AUCKLAND Not satisfied with setting a world record for top tier sides with Saturday s Australia...

Nico Rosberg fastest in practice at US Grand Prix

AUSTIN Texas The Mercedes duel is hitting full throttle at the US Grand Prix Formula One...

Egypt’s Mursi receives first final prison sentence

CAIRO Egypt An Egyptian appeals court upheld on Saturday a 20 year sentence for ousted president...

Saudi Arabia creates bond market history

LONDON Saudi Arabia re wrote the record books with its debut in the international markets on...

Saudi, Russian energy ministers hold key talks in Dhahran

DHAHRAN Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih...

Pakistani tea seller turns model after fame on social media

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani tea seller with striking eyes who saw his life change overnight after a...

Robbers hit Belgian jewelry store 2 days after Paris heist

BRUSSELS Belgium A Belgian shopping center was evacuated on Saturday after three masked robbers...

Goats guests of honor at Prague rooftop reception

PRAGUE Czech Republic Two goats wander across the roof of Prague s famous Lucerna Palace the...

Daesh assault on Kirkuk ends with 96 dead, half of them attackers

KIRKUK Iraq A massive Daesh assault on targets in and around the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk...

Muslims in Italy protest over unfair restrictions

ROME Several hundred Muslims staged a protest prayer outside the Colosseum in Rome on Friday over...