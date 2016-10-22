California survives for 52-49 double OT win over Oregon

BERKELEY, California: Matt Anderson kicked a 28-yard field goal in the second overtime and Jordan Kunaszyk sealed the victory with an interception that gave California a 52-49 victory over Oregon on Friday night.

Davis Webb threw five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth to lead the way for the Golden Bears (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who snapped a seven-game losing streak to Oregon.

Freshman Justin Herbert threw six touchdown passes but committed the only turnover of the game on the 203rd play from scrimmage, sending the Ducks (2-5, 0-4) to their fifth straight loss. That’s Oregon’s longest losing streak since 1996.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime with Herbert throwing a 20-yarder to Jalen Brown for Oregon and Webb answering with a 1-yard run for Cal.

The Ducks held the Bears to a field goal to start the second overtime but couldn’t deliver on offense.

Anderson missed a 41-yard field goal wide left on the final play of regulation to set the stage for overtime.

Cal jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and still led by 20 points early in the third before three straight touchdown passes from Herbert put the Ducks up 35-34 early in the fourth quarter.

Cal went back ahead when Webb connected on a 14-yarder to Tre Watson for his fifth TD pass of the game, followed by a 2-point conversion to J.D. Hinnant. Herbert answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Charles Nelson with 3:15 to play, tying the game at 42.

Oregon: Just 21 months since playing for a national championship, the Ducks find themselves at the bottom of the Pac-12. The collapse has been complete. The defense got torched once again, leaving receivers unguarded for touchdowns and allowing scores on six straight possessions. The offense punted on its first four drives against a Cal defense that ranks near the bottom in all statistical categories. The Ducks were also undisciplined, committing 14 penalties for 134 yards, including personal fouls on back-to-back plays in the first half.

California: Coach Sonny Dykes had lost all 12 games to Oregon, Stanford, USC and UCLA as Cal coach before this breakthrough win. But the Ducks aren’t the same team they were just a few years ago, taking some of the luster off of it. The Bears were sloppy as well, committing 14 penalties and struggling on defense but pulled out the win behind Webb’s strong play and a stellar running game. Tre Watson ran for 154 yards and Khalfani Muhammad had 148.



Armstead, Temple run over USF 46-30 to take 1st in AAC East

Ryquell Armstead ran for a career-high 210 yards, including touchdowns of 76 and 42 yards, and Temple moved into first place in the AAC East with a 46-30 victory against South Florida on Friday night.

The Owls (5-3, 3-1) repaid a 44-23 loss to the Bulls (6-2, 3-1) last season and ran for 319 yards.

USF quarterback Quinton Flowers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, but he was shaken up late in the fourth quarter trying to dive for a first down. He did not return.

Bulls coach Willie Taggart said Flowers “tweaked” his hamstring.

Marlon Mack ran for a 30-yard touchdown with 8:42 left to cut the lead to 37-30.

USF got the ball at its 13 down seven with 5:00 minutes left, but Delvon Randall intercepted a pass by backup quarterback Brett Kean to put the Owls at the 3. Jahad Thomas ran in for a score on the next play seal the victory.