Blue Jackets down Chicago 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Rookie defenseman Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and teammates Nick Foligno and William Karlsson picked up their first goals of the season as Columbus beat Chicago 3-2 on Friday.

Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 32 shots as the Blue Jackets picked up their first win of the season, avoiding a repeat of last season's disastrous 0-8 start.

Tyler Motte and Richard Panik scored for Chicago, and Corey Crawford had 25 saves.

The Blue Jackets took the lead when the 19-year-old Werenski netted a wrist shot from the point during a power play at 9:10 in the first period. It was his team-leading second goal of the season.

Islanders 3 Coyotes 2:Johnny Boychuk's short-handed goal early in the third period lifted New York to the victory.

Dennis Seidenberg and Ryan Strome also scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 23 shots for his first win of the season and the Islanders' second in three home games after opening with two road losses.

Brad Richardson and Radim Vrbata scored 13 seconds apart in the first period to tie the score for the Coyotes. Louis Domingue had 28 saves as Phoenix lost its third straight on the road after one home win.

The game marked the first NHL meeting between the Strome brothers. Dylan Strome, 19, was the third overall pick by the Coyotes in the 2015 draft and made his debut earlier this week. Ryan Strome, 23, was the fifth overall pick in the Islanders in the 2011 draft.

Red Wings 5 Preadators 3: In Detroit, Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist for Detroit.

Justin Abdelkader, Drew Miller, Tomas Tatar and Darren Helm also scored as Detroit won its third straight. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

P.K. Subban, Mike Ribeiro and Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which has lost three straight. Pekka Rinne finished with 38 saves.

Fisher's power-play goal with 4:46 left pulled the Predators within 4-3. It was Fisher's third goal, all on the power play.

Helm had an empty-net power-play score with 22 seconds left, his fourth goal of the season, to seal the win.