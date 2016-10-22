  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lahiri seizes 54-hole lead as Thomas stumbles

Sports

Lahiri seizes 54-hole lead as Thomas stumbles

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

GOING UP-AND-DOWN: Anirban Lahiri of India hits out of a bunker on the fifth hole during the third round of the CIMB Classic golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur Saturday. (AP)

KUALA LUMPUR: Overnight leader Justin Thomas dropped a stunning four shots over a three-hole span on Saturday to hand Anirban Lahiri of India a four-stroke lead going into the CIMB Classic’s final round.
The American defending champion had been nearly flawless in seizing the lead in the first two rounds in Kuala Lumpur and looked on his way to retaining his sole PGA Tour title.
But Thomas, 23, went bogey, double bogey and bogey to start Saturday’s back nine, a stretch that may have decided the tournament.
He will need to be razor-sharp on Sunday to catch Lahiri, who notched nine birdies for a seven-under-par 65, his best showing of the week.
Lahiri went to 19-under overall, while Thomas salvaged a 71 at the par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur to drop four shots behind.
Lahiri, the 2015 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, thrived in the breezy conditions in Malaysia, ending strong with four birdies in the final five holes.
Lahiri had won at the same venue in the 2015 Maybank Malaysian Open. He said the home-away-from-home feeling served as a “boost to your confidence.”
“I’d like to think it’s a home crowd. I’ve had quite a love affair with Malaysia, whether it’s the Malaysian Open or the two EurAsia Cups where we’ve had tremendous support and there’s a lot of Indians in KL and Malaysia,” he said.
Lahiri’s last win was at the Hero Indian Open in February 2015.
Thomas also closed with a vengeance, ending with five straight birdies to pull back within range, but he was left to bemoan what he called some “really just terrible golf.”
“It was great to have that finish. I gave myself a chance, and I know I wouldn’t have done that in some of the years past,” said Thomas, who is widely touted as an up-and-coming young PGA Tour star.
“I feel like that showed a lot of me and I hope that I can ride the momentum into tomorrow.”
Thomas was tied at 15-under with Scotland’s Russell Knox, who shot a 68 on Saturday.
One stroke further back at 14-under were Derek Fathauer and James Hahn of the United States, along with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.
American star Keegan Bradley was at 12-under and former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia at 11-under.
Scott, the highest-ranked player in the field at world number six, shot his best round so far on Saturday, a six-under 66.
Scott was runner-up last year to Thomas, who earned his maiden PGA Tour title.
Thomas’s 26-under-par score last year was the best showing yet in the tournament, which debuted in 2010.
The $7 million tournament is jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour and offers $1.26 million to the winner.
It is the second event of the PGA Tour’s 2017 schedule, and offers 500 points toward the FedEX Cup championship and an invite to the winners-only 2017 Tournament of Champions.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Arsenal, Spurs fire blanks to hand City initiative

LONDON North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both held to goalless draws on...

'Worn out’ Kuznetsova retains Moscow crown

MOSCOW Svetlana Kuznetsova beat fatigue to retain her Kremlin Cup title on Saturday with a...

Stokes puts England in control

CHITTAGONG Bangladesh Ben Stokes gave England a firm grip on the first Test with bat and ball...

West Indies crumbles after Misbah’s near miss

ABU DHABI West Indies lost two late wickets to hand the initiative to Pakistan on the second day...

Korda shoots 66 to catch Minjee Lee in Blue Bay LPGA

HAINAN China Jessica Korda caught Minjee Lee on Saturday in the Blue Bay LPGA Ariya Jutanugarn...

Overall champion Gut beats Shiffrin to win season-opening GS

SOELDEN Austria Lara Gut got the defense of her overall World Cup title off to a shining start on...

Blue Jackets down Chicago 3-2

COLUMBUS Ohio Rookie defenseman Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist and teammates Nick Foligno...

California survives for 52-49 double OT win over Oregon

BERKELEY California Matt Anderson kicked a 28 yard field goal in the second overtime and Jordan...

Cubs on brink of World Series return after 71 years

CHICAGO One victory from their first trip to the World Series in 71 years the Chicago Cubs have...

Best not enough, All Blacks eye outright record

AUCKLAND Not satisfied with setting a world record for top tier sides with Saturday s Australia...

Nico Rosberg fastest in practice at US Grand Prix

AUSTIN Texas The Mercedes duel is hitting full throttle at the US Grand Prix Formula One...

Fit-again Younis leads Pakistan charge

ABU DHABI Younis Khan showed no ill effects from dengue fever to score a brilliant century as...

Tamim leads Bangladesh fightback against England

CHITTAGONG Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal scored a half century as Bangladesh made a solid start Friday...

Pogba shines as United beats Fenerbahce 4-1

MANCHESTER England Paul Pogba cast aside criticism of his recent performances by delivering a...

Australia’s Minjee Lee six strokes clear in Blue Bay LPGA

HAINAN China Minjee Lee patiently navigated Jian Lake s undulating greens again Friday to stretch...

Brilliant Thomas unsatisfied despite CIMB lead

KUALA LUMPUR Justin Thomas was ho hum over a bogey free 66 on Friday but that was hardly...

Around Arab News

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

RIYADH With the onset of winter fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...

Saudi-Kazakh cooperation a must to tackle scourge of terrorism

Since I had the honor and pleasure of hosting my colleague and friend Mr Adel Al Jubeir Saudi...

Managing compromise in the Middle East

The Middle East and especially the Arab world is experiencing a period of fundamental change and...

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

JEDDAH Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Syria regime launches 3rd chem attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

JAZAN Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have...

Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

CLEVELAND While Hillary Clinton unveiled an emotional television ad featuring the parents of a...

Giant pages from ancient Qur’an on display in America

WASHINGTON Books come in all sizes but one 15th century Qur an was so enormous it s said that a...

Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Clinton

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA Residents of Sarajevo expressed Saturday their support for Hillary Clinton in...

Venezuela braces for political turbulence

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela is bracing for turbulence after the socialist government blocked a...

Lebanese diva Elissa’s YouTube channel hits 1 million mark

JEDDAH Lebanese singer Elissa expressed delight on Saturday after receiving an award from YouTube...