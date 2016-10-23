  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

World

Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boards her plane in White Plains, NY on her way to Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday. (AFP)

CLEVELAND: While Hillary Clinton unveiled an emotional television ad featuring the parents of a slain Muslim American Army captain, Donald Trump assured supporters he would have no regrets if he loses the presidential election because he was going all out in the final weeks of the campaign.
“I will be happy with myself,” Trump said.
Trump planned to lay out his closing arguments for support with a speech Saturday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, focusing on the priorities for the first 100 days of his presidency. Clinton had two events of her own in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
With early voting underway in several states, data compiled by The Associated Press showed that Clinton appeared to be displaying strength in the crucial battleground states of North Carolina and Florida and may also be building an early vote advantage in Arizona and Colorado.
Trump appeared to be holding ground in Ohio, Iowa and Georgia, although those states would not be sufficient for him to win the presidency if he trails Clinton in states like Florida or North Carolina.
Typically self-assured, the Republican businessman was unusually candid about the possibility of losing. He said Friday he is packing his schedule with campaign events through Election Day so he will know he spared no effort.
In that vein, Trump turned his ire on first lady Michelle Obama, who has emerged as one of the most effective voices for Clinton and has delivered searing indictments of Trump’s treatment of women.
“All she wants to do is campaign,” Trump said as he rallied supporters in North Carolina. He cited comments Mrs. Obama made during her husband’s 2008 campaign in which she said someone who can’t run their own house can’t run the White House. “She’s the one that started that,” Trump said.
Clinton’s new ad features Khizr Khan, whom Trump assailed after Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention. In the 60-second ad, which Clinton’s campaign said was airing in seven battleground states, Khan retells how his son, Capt. Humayun Khan, died in Iraq seeking to protect his US military unit from a suicide bomber.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Giant pages from ancient Qur’an on display in America

WASHINGTON Books come in all sizes but one 15th century Qur an was so enormous it s said that a...

Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Clinton

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA Residents of Sarajevo expressed Saturday their support for Hillary Clinton in...

Venezuela braces for political turbulence

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela is bracing for turbulence after the socialist government blocked a...

Thousands evacuated in typhoon’s path in China

BEIJING Typhoon Haima forced the evacuations of more than 50 000 people in southern China after...

Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan after Qatar talks

KABUL An Afghan Taliban delegation has arrived in Pakistan militant sources said Saturday raising...

Pakistan’s blue eyed tea seller has a dream — to educate others

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani tea seller with striking eyes who saw his life change overnight after a...

Curfew lifted in parts of Kashmir

SRINAGAR Curfew was lifted on Saturday from six police station areas of the city but normal life...

Death toll from Cameroon rail crash climbs to 73

DOUALA The death toll from a train derailment in Cameroon rose to 73 on Saturday the...

Greece defends decision to return Syrians to Turkey

ATHENS The Greek authorities on Saturday hit back at UN criticism of its decision to return a...

Google removing content with royal insults: Thailand

BANGKOK Thailand s government met with representatives from Internet giant Google amid growing...

Turkmenistan president pardons 1,500 inmates

ASHGABAT Turkmenistan s President Gurbanguly Berdy mukhamedov has pardoned more than 1 500...

Somali pirates free 26 Asians held since 2012

MOGADISHU Somali pirates have freed 26 Asian sailors held captive in a small fishing village for...

Thousands vow support to refugees in Australia

SYDNEY Thousands of Australians took part on Saturday in rallies to welcome refugees and make a...

Top EU lawmaker tries to save Canada trade pact

BRUSSELS The Belgian region of Wallonia affirmed Saturday it still stands in the way of a trade...

Philippines says to keep US ties but will not be subservient

MANILA The United States remains the closest friend of the Philippines but Manila wants to break...

Around Arab News

AT&T buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion

NEW YORK Grab some popcorn AT T wants to take you to the movies AT T is buying Time Warner the...

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

RIYADH With the onset of winter fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...

Saudi-Kazakh cooperation a must to tackle scourge of terrorism

Since I had the honor and pleasure of hosting my colleague and friend Mr Adel Al Jubeir Saudi...

Managing compromise in the Middle East

The Middle East and especially the Arab world is experiencing a period of fundamental change and...

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

JEDDAH Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Syria regime launches 3rd chemical attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

JAZAN Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have...

Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

CLEVELAND While Hillary Clinton unveiled an emotional television ad featuring the parents of a...

Giant pages from ancient Qur’an on display in America

WASHINGTON Books come in all sizes but one 15th century Qur an was so enormous it s said that a...

Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Clinton

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA Residents of Sarajevo expressed Saturday their support for Hillary Clinton in...

Venezuela braces for political turbulence

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela is bracing for turbulence after the socialist government blocked a...