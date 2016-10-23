  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

Middle-East

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

ARAB NEWS |

Civil Defense personnel assess damage to a building in Najran caused by a rocket attack from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi militia. (SPA)

JAZAN: Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have continually breached the terms of the UN-mandated Yemen cease-fire during the first two days of its enforcement. 
Rather than bringing calm to the region, the truce, which began on Thursday and was due to last for 72 hours, has seen intensified attacks and the shelling of towns by armed groups.
Journalists from the Saudi Press Agency toured the border on Thursday and Friday and witnessed clear violations of the agreement, which resulted in material damage and injuries in certain locations in Al-Ardah, Al-Harth, Smatah and Al-Tawal.
One reporter, while standing atop a house on Mt. Al-Abadel in Al-Ardah, saw a Katyusha rocket flying.
Husain bin Salem Sulaiman, 63, said the incident occurred at 8.45 a.m. on Thursday, but added that this “atrocious and cowardly act” did not succeed in harming his family of 22.
He said this was not the first time his village had been targeted. And he added it won’t be the last time for the villagers who have got used to such attacks and truce violations.
“Despite these acts, the people of the village are determined to take a stand against violence by not leaving their homes, thereby showing their allegiance to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Kingdom.”
Capt. Ibrahim bin Mohammad Al-Khibrani, Civil Defense coordinator, said the last missile that struck a house was accompanied by four other projectiles which fell in an open area, in addition to a fifth one which landed on one of the educational facilities in Al-Hanbakah, situated in the Civil Defense operations area in Al-Ardah. No casualties were reported in these attacks, he said.
There was also an attack on the middle and secondary schools for girls in Debere, but there was only light damage to the outer wall of the school. There were no casualties during this attack, which shows the failure of the Houthis and the round-the-clock violations of the cease-fire by the Iran-backed rebels.
Jazan Civil Defense spokesman announced the death of a man and his daughter in Smatah on Thursday as a result of a Houthi attack.
The Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said the number of violations during the first 24 hours of the truce was 124, 81 of which occurred in the Jazan sector, while 692 violations took place inside the Yemeni territory — 124 in Marib, 24 in Subwa, 265 in Taiz, 44 in Al-Daleh, 48 in Hija, 116 in Jouf, 25 in Sanaa, 41 in Al-Baida, and 5 in Aden.
The militias have used different weapons to conduct these attacks, including missiles, projectiles and sharpshooters. The coalition forces assured the public that a military response was given to these attacks within the limits of the rules of engagement as outlined in international law.
Quoting military officials, AFP reported on Saturday that fierce gun battles erupted between Yemeni rebels and pro-government forces along the Saudi border.
Warplanes bombed Houthi missile launchers east of Sanaa late Friday, a military official told AFP.
The air raids came after Patriot missiles shot down two rebel missiles on Thursday over Marib, east of the capital. UN special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed is liaising with the parties in an attempt to extend the cease-fire in order “to create a conducive environment for a long-lasting peace” in Yemen, he said in a statement.
He met late Friday with Yemen's Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar in Riyadh, Yemeni state media reported. Ahmar said government forces were “exercising restraint” and stressed that there were orders to “abide by the truce and respect UN efforts.” But he accused the rebels of 449 violations within 24 hours after the cease-fire took effect.
Meanwhile, five suspected Al-Qaeda militants including a local chief were killed on Friday in a suspected US drone strike in Marib, a security official said.
They were in a vehicle that was targeted in the Wadi Obeida area.
Washington is the only government to operate drones over Yemen, but the United States rarely releases statements on its long-running bombing campaign against the country's powerful Al-Qaeda branch. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Syria regime launches 3rd chemical attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

UN seeks to extend Yemen truce as fighting rages

ADEN Yemen Fierce gunbattles erupted overnight between Yemeni rebels and pro government forces...

Burning sulfur near Mosul sends hundreds to hospital

QAYYARA Iraq Nearly 1 000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to fumes from a...

Iraqi leader resists US push for Turkish role in Mosul fight

BAGHDAD US Defense Secretary Ash Carter s push for Iraq to let Turkey play a role in the battle...

Egypt’s Mursi receives first final prison sentence

CAIRO Egypt An Egyptian appeals court upheld on Saturday a 20 year sentence for ousted president...

Daesh assault on Kirkuk ends with 96 dead, half of them attackers

KIRKUK Iraq A massive Daesh assault on targets in and around the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk...

Iranian media accuses US of killing worshippers in airstrike near Kirkuk

JEDDAH An airstrike killed 15 women on Friday at a shrine near the city of Kirkuk in northern...

Aleppo siege, airstrikes war crimes, says UN rights boss

GENEVA The United Nations top human rights official said on Friday that the siege and bombing of...

Tunisian lawyers strike over new taxes

TUNIS Thousands of Tunisian lawyers went on strike on Friday to protest at new taxes and tighter...

25 feared dead in raid on migrant boat during rescue op off Libya

ROME Up to 25 people were missing feared drowned Friday after men on a Libyan coast guard...

US keen to work with Turkey in Syrian Raqqa offensive — Turkish minister

ISTANBUL The United States is keen to work with Turkey on a campaign to drive Islamic State from...

Moscow extends Aleppo truce: defense ministry

Moscow Russia s defense ministry said Friday that Moscow would extend a humanitarian pause in...

Air raid near Iraq’s Kirkuk kills 15 women: officials

KIRKUK IRAQ An air strike killed 15 women on Friday at a shrine near the city of Kirkuk in...

Daesh seizes 550 families as human shields in Mosul: UN

GENEVA Daesh militants have taken 550 families from villages around Mosul and are holding them...

Anti-Daesh bloc seeks post-battle Mosul plan

EAST AND NORTH OF MOSUL The offensive to seize back Mosul from Daesh is going faster than planned...

Around Arab News

AT&T buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion

NEW YORK Grab some popcorn AT T wants to take you to the movies AT T is buying Time Warner the...

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

RIYADH With the onset of winter fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...

Saudi-Kazakh cooperation a must to tackle scourge of terrorism

Since I had the honor and pleasure of hosting my colleague and friend Mr Adel Al Jubeir Saudi...

Managing compromise in the Middle East

The Middle East and especially the Arab world is experiencing a period of fundamental change and...

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

JEDDAH Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Syria regime launches 3rd chemical attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

JAZAN Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have...

Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

CLEVELAND While Hillary Clinton unveiled an emotional television ad featuring the parents of a...

Giant pages from ancient Qur’an on display in America

WASHINGTON Books come in all sizes but one 15th century Qur an was so enormous it s said that a...

Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Clinton

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA Residents of Sarajevo expressed Saturday their support for Hillary Clinton in...

Venezuela braces for political turbulence

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela is bracing for turbulence after the socialist government blocked a...