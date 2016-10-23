Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI: Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom after it was dissolved over terrorism-related charges, a judicial source said Saturday.

An administrative court on Thursday ordered the auctioning of Al-Wefaq’s assets to be held on Oct. 26, the source said.

After the latest court decision, security forces seized Al-Wefaq’s assets including its headquarters outside Manama and two other offices in Shiite villages, the source said.

The accusations that led to the ban — upheld by an appeals court last month — included “harboring terrorism,” inciting violence and encouraging demonstrations which threatened to spark sectarian strife in the country.

Al-Wefaq’s leader, Sheikh Ali Salman, has been behind bars since December 2014 on charges of inciting hatred and calling for forceful regime change.

But on Monday Bahrain’s cassation court overturned his nine-year jail sentence and ordered a retrial.

Al-Wefaq was the largest group in Parliament before its lawmakers resigned en masse in protest at the crushing of Arab Spring-inspired demonstrations in 2011 calling for an elected government.

Also known as the Islamic National Accord Association, Al-Wefaq operated as an association.