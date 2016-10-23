  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

Saudi Arabia

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

Fouzia Khan |

Saudi film directors and producers with their awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 in Abu Dhabi.

JEDDAH: Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different categories.
The awards were announced at the conclusion of the festival on Friday night.
In the Gulf Film Festival, where only five films from a member country can participate, Saudi filmmakers participated with short films, documentaries and other categories. Four out of the five films received awards.
The films that bagged awards were: “Basta” (street stall), a short feature film by Hind Al-Fahied (3rd place); “Yellow,” a short documentary by Mohammed Salman (2nd place) in the short documentary category; “Maze,” a long feature documentary by Faisal Al-Otaibi (3rd place); and “Youth popcorn,” an animation by Raaid Al-Sheikh (2nd place).
The Saudi team of filmmakers was led by Ahmed Al-Mulla, director of the Culture and Arts Association in Dammam, who was honored at the festival for his outstanding role as a leader.
The festival opened on Oct. 15 in Abu Dhabi, where Arab film and TV stars participated with films from all Gulf countries.
Award winner Faisal Al-Otaibi told Arab News that this was the festival’s third edition and the first time it was hosted by the UAE. The first Gulf Film Festival was organized in Doha in 2012, and the second in Kuwait. The next edition of the festival will be held in Saudi Arabia.
“The festival was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development of the UAE. Every two years the festival is organized with the mutual cooperation of Gulf countries’ ministries of information and culture, and the festival of 2018 will be held in Dammam, because Dammam has experience in organizing film festivals,” he said.
He explained that it aims to showcase a selection of the best films made in the six-member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council— the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
During this year's festival, there were free screening of 27 short and feature-length films, a mix of fiction and documentaries, at Novo Cinemas in Abu Dhabi Mall, where the festival was opened with the UAE film “The Road” by Abdullah Al-Junaibis.
Al-Otaibi said that the Saudi films which won awards were about the culture and traditions of the Kingdom. The film “Yellow” is about the yellow taxis which the Kingdom had in the past and which has now been replaced with white. “Basta” (street stall) is about women who are selling things on the streets and “Maze” is a feature film about the problems faced by the fisherman of Jazan.
Al-Otabi said “Maze” is all about Jazan fishermen and their special way of fishing, lifestyle and the problems they are facing because of the changes and developments that are taking place now.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

RIYADH With the onset of winter fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Saudi Arabia, UAE review mechanism to ensure GCC stability

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...

Editorial: Investigation aside, bombing an Iraqi shrine is a reminder of the brutality of war

Just like misinformation led to a Saudi led coalition plane targeting a funeral hall and...

US ‘vulnerable to JASTA because of global operations’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir agreed on the...

Saudi Arabia to provide food aid for 4m Syrian refugees through WFP

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Fund for Development SFD signed an agreement with...

North-South train to run early next year

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Thursday that the North South Railway will be...

Prison riot instigators get 2 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced three Saudis to two years in...

Saudi, Indian ministers hold talks to help laid-off workers return home

RIYADH Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al Humaidan held a productive...

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Abu Dhabi s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Saudi Arabia on...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

JEDDAH The government has no plans to change Saudi Arabia s exchange rate Finance Minister...

UN silence over Tehran crimes is stunning — Riyadh

JEDDAH Iran s supplying the Houthi militia with weapons and ammunition is the main cause of the...

KSA, Portugal sign cooperation accord

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Portugal have signed a cooperation agreement following the Third Saudi...

Old Jeddah buildings await bulldozers in smart city drive

JEDDAH There are thousands of ramshackle buildings across Jeddah most of them concentrated in old...

Around Arab News

AT&T buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion

NEW YORK Grab some popcorn AT T wants to take you to the movies AT T is buying Time Warner the...

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

RIYADH With the onset of winter fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...

Saudi-Kazakh cooperation a must to tackle scourge of terrorism

Since I had the honor and pleasure of hosting my colleague and friend Mr Adel Al Jubeir Saudi...

Managing compromise in the Middle East

The Middle East and especially the Arab world is experiencing a period of fundamental change and...

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

JEDDAH Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Syria regime launches 3rd chemical attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

JAZAN Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have...

Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

CLEVELAND While Hillary Clinton unveiled an emotional television ad featuring the parents of a...

Giant pages from ancient Qur’an on display in America

WASHINGTON Books come in all sizes but one 15th century Qur an was so enormous it s said that a...

Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Clinton

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA Residents of Sarajevo expressed Saturday their support for Hillary Clinton in...

Venezuela braces for political turbulence

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela is bracing for turbulence after the socialist government blocked a...