  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Thomas bags back-to-back CIMB Classic wins

Sports

Thomas bags back-to-back CIMB Classic wins

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

BACK-TO-BACK CIMB WINS: Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates after winning the CIMB Classic golf tournament at Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Kuala Lumpur Sunday. (AP)

KUALA LUMPUR: Justin Thomas secured a back-to-back CIMB Classic title on Sunday, posting a flawless eight-under 64 to erase a four-stroke overnight deficit in the only PGA tour event he has ever won.
Thomas finished at 23-under overall at TPC Kuala Lumpur, three shots ahead of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose final-round 66 was not enough to keep up.
Both of the 23-year-old Thomas’s two PGA Tour wins have been at the CIMB Classic.
Thomas also put in a solid showing at last week’s Safeway Open, the PGA Tour’s season-opener, finishing just four strokes off the lead.
“I feel like I just need to continue to build on this momentum and try to use this as kind of a springboard to the start of the year,” he said.
“To try to move up in the world rankings and get in that top ten, get in that top five.”
Widely regarded as one of golf’s up-and-coming young players, Thomas’s deft wedge play and approach shots were a major plus in Malaysia’s hot and humid conditions, which were ideal for scoring.
Thomas said he especially drew confidence from being able to lead the first two rounds and come back for the win after faltering in round three.
On Saturday he was cruising toward the title when he dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch to start the back nine.
That put India’s Anirban Lahiri in the driver’s seat with a four-stroke lead coming into the final round.
But on Sunday it was Lahiri’s turn to falter, stumbling on the par-five third hole with a quadruple-bogey nine after his errant tee shot got stuck in a tree, forcing him to take a penalty and return to the tee.
Although he clawed back with a birdie and an eagle on the next two holes, a bogey quickly followed and failure to convert putts down the stretch sealed his fate.
“I fought back as best I could, but I just couldn’t get the putts to fall on the back nine,” he said, calling the outcome a “tough pill to swallow.”
Lahiri, the 2015 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, ended up tied for third at 19-under with Derek Fathauer of the United States, with Australia’s Marc Leishman two strokes further back.
Thomas pockets $1.26 million, 500 FedEX Cup points and an invite to the winners-only 2017 Tournament of Champions.
He now leads in the race for the FedEX Cup Championship, though the season remains young.
Thomas and several others in the field head next week to Shanghai for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
The CIMB Classic is co-sponsored by the Asian and PGA Tours and is the second event of the PGA Tour’s 2017 schedule. It debuted in 2010.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

'Cursed’ Cubs back in World Series after 71 years

CHICAGO The Chicago Cubs are headed to the World Series for the first time in 71 years after a 5...

Kohli ton powers India to 7-wicket win over NZ

MOHALI India Virat Kohli struck a magnificent hundred as he joined forces with skipper Mahendra...

Pakistan builds commanding lead over Windies

ABU DHABI Openers Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam hit half centuries to help Pakistan strengthen their...

Minjee Lee is Blue Bay LPGA champion

HAINAN China Minjee Lee got up and down one last time at Jian Lake on Sunday to win the Blue Bay...

Cal Crutchlow takes Australian Moto GP as Marquez crashes

PHILIP ISLAND Australia Britain s Cal Crutchlow held off an extraordinary ride from Valentino...

Pinturault wins season-opening giant slalom

SOLDEN Austria France s Alexis Pinturault won Sunday s giant slalom at Soelden that kicked off...

Penn State upsets No. 2 Ohio State 24-21

STATE COLLEGE Pa Grant Haley returned a blocked field goal 60 yards for a touchdown with 4 27...

US star Wagner clinches Skate America title

CHICAGO Ashley Wagner a three time US champion and this year s world championship runner up...

Red Wings continue resurgence, beat Sharks 3-0

DETROIT Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard made 30 saves as the Red Wings beat San Jose 3 0 to win a...

Arsenal, Spurs fire blanks to hand City initiative

LONDON North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both held to goalless draws on...

'Worn out’ Kuznetsova retains Moscow crown

MOSCOW Svetlana Kuznetsova beat fatigue to retain her Kremlin Cup title on Saturday with a...

Stokes puts England in control

CHITTAGONG Bangladesh Ben Stokes gave England a firm grip on the first Test with bat and ball...

West Indies crumbles after Misbah’s near miss

ABU DHABI West Indies lost two late wickets to hand the initiative to Pakistan on the second day...

Korda shoots 66 to catch Minjee Lee in Blue Bay LPGA

HAINAN China Jessica Korda caught Minjee Lee on Saturday in the Blue Bay LPGA Ariya Jutanugarn...

Lahiri seizes 54-hole lead as Thomas stumbles

KUALA LUMPUR Overnight leader Justin Thomas dropped a stunning four shots over a three hole span...

Overall champion Gut beats Shiffrin to win season-opening GS

SOELDEN Austria Lara Gut got the defense of her overall World Cup title off to a shining start on...

Around Arab News

Swedish PM lauds KSA’s drive to empower women

RIYADH Visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has praised the Kingdom s efforts in...

World must do everything to end Aleppo massacre, says French FM

ALEPPO NIZIP Turkey France s Foreign Minister Jean Marc Ayrault has urged the international...

Joint Gulf exercise to test Special Forces’ combat readiness

RIYADH Saudi Special Security Forces will take part in the Arabian Gulf Security I exercise in...

Special labor courts launched

RIYADH Following three strings of postponements during the past few years the Ministry of Justice...

Two jailed for supporting Daesh, threatening peace

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh jailed Sunday two Saudis one for supporting Daesh and...

Arab lives matter!

If what the US coalition spokesperson told Arab News is true then the Iraqi government should...

Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani dies

DOHA Three days of national mourning will be observed in honor of Sheikh Khalifa who was the...

Iraq forces press on Mosul assault

IRBIL Iraq Iraqi forces battled Sunday through booby traps sniper fire and suicide car bombs to...

Clinton takes fight to GOP bastion Arizona

PHOENIX There is palpable momentum for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Arizona a state so...

Trump’s lawsuit threat overshadows agenda

GETTYSBURG Donald Trump is laying out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days as president but...

Is it OK to take a picture of your ballot?

TRENTON You probably already know whether you ll vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton on...

Venezuelan women take to streets to protest canceled referendum

CARACAS Thousands of women marched in Caracas Saturday against leftist President Nicolas Maduro s...

Untold story of a Soviet diplomat in Jeddah

JEDDAH Kazakhstan an important Central Asian country became independent after the dissolution of...

Asian sailors freed by Somali pirates arrive in Kenya for flights home

NAIROBI 26 Asian sailors freed after more than four years of captivity in a small fishing village...

Senior politician in South Africa’s ANC urges party leaders to quit

JOHANNESBURG A senior member of South Africa s ruling ANC urged its top leaders including...

Jungle migrants urged to ‘give up on British dream’

CALAIS France On the eve of the demolition of the Calais Jungle camp French officials on Sunday...