Saudi Arabia

Two jailed for supporting Daesh, threatening peace

Mohammed Al-Sulami

A general view of Ha'er Prison in Saudi Arabia, in this July 6, 2015 file photo. (REUTERS)

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh jailed Sunday two Saudis, one for supporting Daesh and accusing someone of atheism on Twitter, and the other for posting tweets against the state.
The first accused was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, while the other received a year sentence.
The court issued its preliminary verdict of three and a half years in prison against the Saudi citizen after he was found guilty of endorsing the Daesh terrorist group. He was found guilty of visiting Internet sites supporting Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
He was influenced by what was circulated on social media, and preparing and sending what might be prejudicial to public order and private life through the creation of an account on Twitter where he shared two tweets including a threat to someone he accused of atheism and posting a hashtag urging people to kill him in a bid to frighten him.
The court sentenced him to prison as a discretionary punishment beginning from the date of his arrest pending case proceedings. It also decided to close the defendant’s account on Twitter in addition to the confiscation of the mobile phone that was used in the crime.
He was also prevented from traveling outside the Kingdom for five years after completing his sentence.
In the other case, the court issued its preliminary verdict ruling that the Saudi citizen was found guilty of preparing and sharing what might be prejudicial to public order on his Twitter account. The accused was sentenced to one year in prison beginning from the day of arrest and was prevented from traveling outside the kingdom for two years after completing his prison term.

