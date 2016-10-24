  • Search form

Joint Gulf exercise to test Special Forces’ combat readiness

Saudi Special Security Forces display their combat readiness ahead of the “Arab Gulf Security 1” joint exercise. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Special Security Forces will take part in the Arabian Gulf Security I exercise in Prince Naif Security City in Bahrain at the end of October.
The exercise aims to ensure the combat readiness of the army .
Gen. Mufleh Al-Otaibi, leader of the Special Security Forces, said the units and participating teams are ready for the joint exercise. He said the training will help increase the combat readiness of GCC countries and increase their ability to combat terrorism. It will also be an occasion to exchange experience and skills in the field of special security and anti-terror operations.
The training will include the design and execution of hypothetical scenarios about dangers and threats that could be posed by terrorist organizations, with focus on combat preparedness and readiness, as well as enhanced coordination and cooperation among GCC ministries of interiors.
Meanwhile, a 15-day joint co-existence program Ta'ayoush, in which units of the Special Forces of the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Chinese Army took part, concluded in the Chinese city of Chengdu.
The closing ceremony was attended by Gen. Salman bin Mohsen Al-Shahri, the Saudi Embassy’s military attaché Col. Ali bin Suleiman Al-Shayi and a number of military commanders from the Chinese Army.
Al-Shahri expressed appreciation of the “remarkable military cooperation between two friendly countries that are joined by a long history.”

