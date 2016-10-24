  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World must do everything to end Aleppo massacre, says French FM

Middle-East

World must do everything to end Aleppo massacre, says French FM

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault attends a news conference following a ministerial summit on the future of Mosul city, post-Islamic State, in Paris, France, in this October 20, 2016 photo. (REUTERS)

ALEPPO: NIZIP, Turkey: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has urged the international community to “do everything” to end the “massacre” in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday after fighting resumed following a 72-hour truce declared by Damascus ally Russia.
An AFP correspondent in the east of the city reported fresh air strikes on opposition-held neighborhoods and the sound of fighting Sunday afternoon.
Speaking in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, the French minister said: “We’re 150 km — perhaps no further — from Aleppo. And right now bombing, artillery continue to destroy this city and massacre the population.”
For Syrian refugees to have the chance to return to their country, “we must do everything to stop this massacre” and resume negotiations to reach a political agreement.
“We cannot come to a negotiation under the bombs... The total war solution is not a solution,” Ayrault added as the city was again hit by air strikes and heavy clashes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Ayrault said the urgency must be to stop the bombing and provide access to humanitarian aid for the first time since July 7.
The unilateral cease-fire ended without any evacuations by the UN, which had hoped to bring wounded civilians out of the rebel-held east and deliver aid after weeks of government bombardment and a three-month siege.
The observatory said strikes and artillery fire hit eastern districts on Sunday after heavy clashes Saturday night along the front line that divides the city’s government-held west from the east.
The army had opened eight evacuation corridors, but only a handful of civilians were reported to have crossed through a single passage.
Russia began a military intervention in September last year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the intervention was meant to “liberate” Syria and keep Assad in power.
“Either Assad is in Damascus, or Al-Nusra is,” he said, referring to Fateh Al-Sham’s name before it broke with Al-Qaeda. “There is no third option here.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani dies

DOHA Three days of national mourning will be observed in honor of Sheikh Khalifa who was the...

Iraq forces press on Mosul assault

IRBIL Iraq Iraqi forces battled Sunday through booby traps sniper fire and suicide car bombs to...

Coalition denies deadly airstrike on Kirkuk shrine

JEDDAH The US led coalition on Sunday denied that one of its aircraft conducted an airstrike...

Palestinians arrest 4 who attended settler celebration

RAMALLAH West Bank Four Palestinians have been detained for attending a Jewish holiday...

Fighting shakes Aleppo as cease-fire expires

ALEPPO Syria Clashes and air strikes shook the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday as heavy fighting...

Hezbollah MPs to vote for Aoun as Lebanon president

BEIRUT Lebanon The leader of Lebanon s Hezbollah movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday...

US-led coalition disowns air strike on Shiite mosque in Iraq

BAGHDAD Iraq The US led coalition on Sunday denied carrying out an air strike that killed 15...

Yemen raids intensify as truce that Houthis ignored ends

ADEN Yemen The pro government Arab coalition Sunday stepped up air strikes on Iran backed rebels...

UN says more than 4,000 have fled Iraq’s Mosul

KHAZER Iraq UNICEF on Sunday said more than 4 000 people have fled areas around Mosul since the...

Little known group says it’s behind Egypt officer’s killing

CAIRO A little known Egyptian group has claimed responsibility for the killing of a senior...

Syria regime launches 3rd chemical attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

JAZAN Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have...

UN seeks to extend Yemen truce as fighting rages

ADEN Yemen Fierce gunbattles erupted overnight between Yemeni rebels and pro government forces...

Burning sulfur near Mosul sends hundreds to hospital

QAYYARA Iraq Nearly 1 000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to fumes from a...

Iraqi leader resists US push for Turkish role in Mosul fight

BAGHDAD US Defense Secretary Ash Carter s push for Iraq to let Turkey play a role in the battle...

Around Arab News

Swedish PM lauds KSA’s drive to empower women

RIYADH Visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has praised the Kingdom s efforts in...

World must do everything to end Aleppo massacre, says French FM

ALEPPO NIZIP Turkey France s Foreign Minister Jean Marc Ayrault has urged the international...

Joint Gulf exercise to test Special Forces’ combat readiness

RIYADH Saudi Special Security Forces will take part in the Arabian Gulf Security I exercise in...

Special labor courts launched

RIYADH Following three strings of postponements during the past few years the Ministry of Justice...

Two jailed for supporting Daesh, threatening peace

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh jailed Sunday two Saudis one for supporting Daesh and...

Arab lives matter!

If what the US coalition spokesperson told Arab News is true then the Iraqi government should...

Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani dies

DOHA Three days of national mourning will be observed in honor of Sheikh Khalifa who was the...

Iraq forces press on Mosul assault

IRBIL Iraq Iraqi forces battled Sunday through booby traps sniper fire and suicide car bombs to...

Clinton takes fight to GOP bastion Arizona

PHOENIX There is palpable momentum for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Arizona a state so...

Trump’s lawsuit threat overshadows agenda

GETTYSBURG Donald Trump is laying out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days as president but...

Is it OK to take a picture of your ballot?

TRENTON You probably already know whether you ll vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton on...

Venezuelan women take to streets to protest canceled referendum

CARACAS Thousands of women marched in Caracas Saturday against leftist President Nicolas Maduro s...

Untold story of a Soviet diplomat in Jeddah

JEDDAH Kazakhstan an important Central Asian country became independent after the dissolution of...

Asian sailors freed by Somali pirates arrive in Kenya for flights home

NAIROBI 26 Asian sailors freed after more than four years of captivity in a small fishing village...

Senior politician in South Africa’s ANC urges party leaders to quit

JOHANNESBURG A senior member of South Africa s ruling ANC urged its top leaders including...

Jungle migrants urged to ‘give up on British dream’

CALAIS France On the eve of the demolition of the Calais Jungle camp French officials on Sunday...