Swedish PM lauds KSA’s drive to empower women

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman receives Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Riyadh. The king also met Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. (SPA)

RIYADH: Visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has praised the Kingdom’s efforts in ensuring empowerment of womenfolk.
Lofven was speaking during a social event at Glowork headquarters in Riyadh ahead of his meeting with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.
Young Saudi entrepreneurs set up Glowork 5 years ago with the aim of increasing diversity in the Saudi workforce. The organization has found employment for 33,000 young Saudi women since its inception.
On an initiative of Glowork, around 33 Saudi-based Swedish companies have deployed Saudi women in their various units.
The premier expressed great delight over Saudi Arabia’s feminization program in private and public sectors, Khalid Al-Khudeir, Glowork founder and executive director, told Arab News.
The king also met Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to stabilize global oil prices.
Besides meeting King Salman, the Swedish premier held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi.
He later attended a reception hosted by Swedish Ambassador Jan Knutsson at his residence.
The visit gains significance because Sweden takes its seat on the UN Security Council on Jan. 1, 2017.
At the top of the agenda is Syria — an important reason why the prime minister is traveling to the region, diplomatic sources said.
“Saudi Arabia is an important political and economic actor with a key role in regional development and security,” the premier said in Stockholm before he left for Saudi Arabia.
“The situation in Syria will be a priority issue during the talks. I also see good opportunities for greater exchange in areas such as innovation and sustainability,” said the premier.
During the premier’s meeting with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the two parties reviewed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them, in addition to the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Lofven and his delegation arrived on Saturday.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh, Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi, Riyadh Mayor Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Saudi Charge d’Affaires in Sweden Hassan Al-Marshad and Swedish Ambassador Knutsson received the premier at King Khalid International Airport.

