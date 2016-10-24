  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Police search forests in India after 21 Maoist rebels killed

World

Police search forests in India after 21 Maoist rebels killed

NIRMALA GEORGE | AP |

This file photo taken on July 8, 2012 shows Indian Maoists readying their weapons as they take part in a training camp in a forested area of Bijapur District in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Indian police on Monday killed at least 21 rebels in a shoot-out in eastern India. (AFP / NOAH SEELAM)

NEW DELHI: Security forces were hunting through forests in southeast India Monday for Maoist rebels after a fierce gunfight left 21 rebels dead and two policemen wounded.
The gunfight broke out late Sunday after police received a tip that 60 Maoist rebels were gathered in forests on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states, said a police officer speaking on customary condition of anonymity.
The gunfight lasted an hour before the rebels scattered into the dense forests. At daybreak Monday, police and paramilitary soldiers launched a search for them, he said.
Police have recovered some arms and ammunition from the area.
Andhra Pradesh’s top police officer Nanduri Sambasiva Rao said search operations were going on as there were reports that some rebels were still in the area.
The rebels, who have been fighting for more than three decades demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and the poor, say they are inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.
Considered India’s biggest internal security threat, they operate in 20 of India’s 28 states and have thousands of fighters.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US: Philippines’ Duterte sparking distress around the world

MANILA Philippines America s top diplomat for Asia said Monday that Philippine President Rodrigo...

Clinton takes fight to GOP bastion Arizona

PHOENIX There is palpable momentum for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Arizona a state so...

Trump’s lawsuit threat overshadows agenda

GETTYSBURG Donald Trump is laying out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days as president but...

Is it OK to take a picture of your ballot?

TRENTON You probably already know whether you ll vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton on...

Venezuelan women take to streets to protest canceled referendum

CARACAS Thousands of women marched in Caracas Saturday against leftist President Nicolas Maduro s...

Asian sailors freed by Somali pirates arrive in Kenya for flights home

NAIROBI 26 Asian sailors freed after more than four years of captivity in a small fishing village...

Senior politician in South Africa’s ANC urges party leaders to quit

JOHANNESBURG A senior member of South Africa s ruling ANC urged its top leaders including...

Jungle migrants urged to ‘give up on British dream’

CALAIS France On the eve of the demolition of the Calais Jungle camp French officials on Sunday...

Burkina police kill militant in capital

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso s police chief said on Sunday that his forces shot dead a militant...

Retired Japanese soldier behind park suicide blast

TOKYO A retired soldier was killed and several people injured by twin blasts at a Japanese park...

Afghan opium cultivation up nearly half: UN

KABUL Afghanistan saw a 10 percent jump in opium cultivation this year because of bumper harvests...

India’s children of bonded laborers fight to rescue others

BENGALURU India They are not easy to spot Working in vegetable patches and on millet fields in...

Somalia’s Shabab seize 3rd town after peacekeepers withdraw

MOGADISHU Somalia Islamist militant group Al Shabab on Sunday seized control of yet another town...

Duterte: Filipinos ‘may’ be able to return to disputed shoal

MANILA Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday that Filipino fishermen may...

2 explosions hit Japanese city, killing 1; suicide suspected

TOKYO Two apparent explosions hit the Japanese city of Utsunomiya back to back Sunday killing one...

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Around Arab News

King Salman leaves for Doha to offer condolences

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman left for Doha on Monday to offer condolences...

Israel’s next Gaza war will be ‘last’: Lieberman

JERUSALEM Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that Israel s next war with Gaza...

Daesh supporter gets 10-year jail term for plotting to kill expats in UAE

ABU DHABI An Emirati court on Monday jailed a Sudanese man for 10 years for planning a bomb...

One World Series drought must end, as Cubs face Indians

CLEVELAND Long suffering Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians supporters dream of a fairytale...

Logano wins Talladega to advance in NASCAR’s playoffs

TALLADEGA Alabama Two favorites were cut from NASCAR s championship field at Talladega...

Talbot, Letestu star in Oilers' Heritage Classic victory

WINNIPEG Manitoba Cam Talbot made 31 saves and Mark Letestu scored the first of three second...

Indian business giant Tata Sons removes chairman Mistry

NEW DELHI The board of directors of Tata Sons has removed Cyrus P Mistry as chairman of the giant...

US: Philippines’ Duterte sparking distress around the world

MANILA Philippines America s top diplomat for Asia said Monday that Philippine President Rodrigo...

Police search forests in India after 21 Maoist rebels killed

NEW DELHI Security forces were hunting through forests in southeast India Monday for Maoist...

Iraqi lawmaker, rights group urge inquiry into mosque attack

BAGHDAD An Iraqi lawmaker has called on her government to investigate a suspected air strike at a...

Swedish PM lauds KSA’s drive to empower women

RIYADH Visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has praised the Kingdom s efforts in...

World must do everything to end Aleppo massacre, says French FM

ALEPPO NIZIP Turkey France s Foreign Minister Jean Marc Ayrault has urged the international...

Joint Gulf exercise to test Special Forces’ combat readiness

RIYADH Saudi Special Security Forces will take part in the Arabian Gulf Security I exercise in...

Special labor courts launched

RIYADH Following three strings of postponements during the past few years the Ministry of Justice...

Two jailed for supporting Daesh, threatening peace

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh jailed Sunday two Saudis one for supporting Daesh and...

Arab lives matter!

If what the US coalition spokesperson told Arab News is true then the Iraqi government should...