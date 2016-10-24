Regional problems

  • Search form

M. Kareem Khan, Jeddah |

This is with reference to the article “Managing compromise in the Middle East” (Oct. 23) by Nabil Fahmy.
I do agree with the writer that the need for broad cooperation is apparent across the region, where problems are deep-seated and, therefore, cannot be resolved with simple, quick fixes. Countries in the Middle East should cast aside their petty differences for the benefit of the region.
The region has been blessed with all sorts of natural resources. The people in the region are very hardworking and with proper education and guidance, they could achieve anything.

