A good read

I read with interest the article “Seeing Trump through the eyes of an Arab American” (Oct. 20) by Ray Hanania. Truth be told, I never thought about the US elections, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in this way. The writer has added a whole new dimension to the US election debate and it really makes sense. The questions that he has raised are valid and justified. Analysts and political pundits in this part of the world should study the US election from Hanania’s perspective to reach a logical conclusion and to come up with a more realistic policy to deal with the United States after President Obama.

The writer has correctly pointed out that we are relying on the mainstream western media’s coverage of the US elections. Is it that reliable that we believe every report we see or hear? The answer is in the negative. However, we cannot deny the fact that Trump has invited criticism from the Muslim world by issuing irresponsible statements about Muslims.