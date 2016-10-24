This is with reference to the article “All eyes on Mosul, Aleppo” (Oct. 24) by Abdulrahman Al-Rashed. I do agree with the writer that the ongoing battles in Mosul and Aleppo should not be considered as the last ones in Iraq and Syria respectively. The problems in the two countries cannot be solved without introducing massive reforms that ensure inclusion of all communities in the development process. Those who believe that retaking Mosul from Daesh will pull Iraq from the abyss of chaos don’t understand the political dynamics of Iraq. They should try to understand the factors that contributed to the rise of terrorist organizations in Iraq.

In the case of Syria, we cannot ignore the fact that Bashar Assad and his brutal regime is the root cause of all problems. Without toppling Assad, lasting peace in Syria will remain elusive.

The writer has correctly pointed out that the problems of both the countries cannot be solved without a just political solution. Military operations tend to control a situation temporarily. There is no short cut to peace and growth. Military offensives only suppress an issue. In order to resolve a problem permanently, political means should be employed.