  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • It’s time to take N. Korea seriously

Columns

It’s time to take N. Korea seriously

Carl Bildt |

Carl Bildt

We are living in dangerous and uncertain times. The United States is engaged in a bizarre and highly polarized presidential election. Its relationship with an increasingly revisionist Russia is undergoing what is essentially a “re-set” in reverse, while Russia’s revisionism is also putting pressure on a Europe already plagued by uncertainty in the wake of the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union. Meanwhile, the Middle East is imploding, with wars fueling a large-scale refugee crisis.
So overwhelmed are world leaders that many have had little time to focus on mounting tensions at the other end of the Eurasian land mass: The divided Korean Peninsula. But while the crisis in Syria may be the most urgent conflict the next US president will have to address, developments in North Korea could well turn out to be the most intractable.
Since North Korea detonated its first nuclear device a decade ago, its activity on this front has been uneven. But the regime has lately stepped up its efforts: Two nuclear tests have been carried out this year, with the country’s largest-ever device detonated last month. Tests of long-range missiles have also increased, suggesting that North Korea is slowly but surely progressing toward a deliverable nuclear weapon.
As usual, the international community’s response focuses on sanctions. Indeed, the United Nations Security Council is currently discussing a new resolution in response to last month’s test. Whatever the resolution’s precise contents, it is likely that new sanctions will hurt. The question is whether they will hurt enough.
North Korea’s economy is not exactly in a strong position to withstand much more pressure. In the 1950s, the North’s economy was better off than the South’s; today, it is 40-80 times smaller (depending on who is estimating).
While the North Korean government has loosened its grip on the economy slightly, enabling shadow activities to develop, the country’s prospects remain grim. In human terms, the North Korean regime’s failure to provide for its nearly 25 million inhabitants has been as tragic as it is spectacular.
Even the country’s elite has been feeling the effects of sanctions, reflected in an increase in the number of higher-level defectors over the last year. Of course, political strain has also likely contributed to this trend. In South Korea, some are even considering the possibility of the North Korean regime’s collapse, though others believe that the persistence of harsh repression will continue to ensure a kind of stability.
The fact remains, however, that North Korea’s regime poses a serious threat to stability in the region and perhaps beyond. While representatives of both US presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, have reiterated that the military option must remain on the table — direct US military intervention has always ultimately been rejected.
So, to mount an effective response to the North Korean nuclear threat, the next US president will need to secure China’s cooperation. That is easier said than done, not least because of America’s recent decision to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.
Officially, the THAAD system is meant to protect South Korea from the North Korean threat. For the US, its primary purpose is to minimize the risk of South Korea deciding to acquire its own nuclear weapons to counter the North. For China, however, the system’s advanced X-band radar raises concerns, because it reaches well into Chinese territory. China fears that it could be linked with more advanced missile systems either in Japan or on nearby naval ships, potentially posing a threat to China’s strategic missile forces. These are valid concerns.
The US must reach out to China to explain the nature of the system and discuss measures that might address its fears. One possible approach, proposed by Yoon Young-kwan, a former South Korean foreign minister, would be to tie the existence of the THAAD system explicitly to North Korea’s nuclear program. If the latter is eliminated, the missiles would be removed.
The ultimate goal of talks should be to secure China’s cooperation in developing a comprehensive peace treaty, signed by all regional powers, that normalizes relations with a North Korea that agrees to give up its nuclear weapons and commit to political reform. But the North Korean regime’s past behavior suggests that, even with China on board, the chances of such a Damascene conversion are close to nil.
That is why discussions must also address what might happen if North Korea’s regime suddenly collapses — a possibility, though not imminent, cannot be excluded. In such a scenario, a plan — agreed in advance by the US, China, South Korea, and Japan — that covers border control, refugees, port access, and military operations would need to be in place.
Without China’s buy-in, efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are likely to falter. In that case, the country’s volatile leadership could eventually possess long-range nuclear capabilities — an outcome that must be averted at all costs. The last thing a dangerous and uncertain world needs is more danger and uncertainty.

* Carl Bildt is a former prime minister and foreign minister of Sweden.
©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Arab lives matter!

If what the US coalition spokesperson told Arab News is true then the Iraqi government should...

All eyes on Mosul, Aleppo

With all eyes on the ongoing battle to regain the Iraqi city of Mosul from the clutches of Daesh...

Democracy in US under threat

Donald Trump does not want to be the president He says he wants to be elected to the highest...

The free-trade miracle

Global free trade provides the greatest opportunity to improve human welfare over the next decade...

Are US policies to blame for inciting radicals?

A secret FBI study found that anger over US military operations abroad was the most commonly...

Saudi-Kazakh cooperation a must to tackle scourge of terrorism

Since I had the honor and pleasure of hosting my colleague and friend Mr Adel Al Jubeir Saudi...

Managing compromise in the Middle East

The Middle East and especially the Arab world is experiencing a period of fundamental change and...

Nobel: Mixing the genres

Last month Geir Lundestad the former secretary of the Nobel Academy broke the august body s...

Trump’s rigging claim in the light of US history

When Congress denied Andrew Jackson the White House even though he d won more votes than any...

The need to improve Saudi airports

The annual Guide to Sleeping in Airports which is compiled by Canadian blogger Donna McSherry...

Mosul: Opening a Pandora’s box

As is known to all in mythology Pandora s box refers to a large jar that contained all the evils...

A world leader in safety, tolerance and innovation

I am delighted and very proud that my homeland the United Arab Emirates UAE has been recognized...

The specter of World War III?

Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus recently warned against the risks of...

Progressive political alliance for Europe

In less than three weeks we will know who will be the next president of the United States What...

The key to lasting peace

When thinking about the foremost threats and challenges facing humanity the received wisdom...

Yemen’s hour of truth

In the wake of Houthis attempted attacks on US naval vessels the cease fire first agreed by Yemen...

Around Arab News

It’s time to take N. Korea seriously

We are living in dangerous and uncertain times The United States is engaged in a bizarre and...

A just political solution

This is with reference to the article All eyes on Mosul Aleppo Oct 24 by Abdulrahman Al Rashed I...

A good read

I read with interest the article Seeing Trump through the eyes of an Arab American Oct 20 by Ray...

Regional problems

This is with reference to the article Managing compromise in the Middle East Oct 23 by Nabil...

Stokes sews up thrilling England win over Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG Bangladesh Ben Stokes took two wickets in three balls Monday to give England a nervous...

Osther fires sizzling 66 to take a two-shot lead at Ghala Open

MUSCAT Fernand Osther fired a sizzling six under 66 to set the early pace in the MENA Golf Tour s...

PGA Tour to play official event in South Korea next year

SEOUL The PGA Tour expanded its Asia swing to three tournaments Monday by adding a new event in...

Hamilton fears glitch could shatter title hopes

AUSTIN Texas Lewis Hamilton joined an elite club on Sunday when he claimed his 50th Formula One...

Migrants stream out of Calais Jungle before demolition

CALAIS France Migrants lugging their meager belongings boarded buses Monday taking them from the...

NGOs want Russia out of UN rights council for Syria role

UNITED NATIONS More than 80 human rights and aid organizations on Monday urged UN member states...

Blown OT field goals create rare tie in Seahawks-Cardinals

GLENDALE Arizona Seattle and Arizona both missed simple field goals in overtime and Sunday s game...

LeBron’s Cavs, Durant-led Warriors favored as season begins

CLEVELAND LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate their city s first sports crown...

Special pass: Cavs' Irving to give championship ring to dad

CLEVELAND Kyrie Irving is prepared to make a most memorable pass Cleveland s star point guard...

Malaysia mulls scrapping Formula One race amid falling ticket sales, viewership

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia is considering halting the annual Formula One Grand Prix race after its...

Egypt’s security chief warns of Brotherhood scheme to incite chaos

CAIRO Egypt s interior minister warned in comments published Monday that the country faced...

King Salman leaves for Doha to offer condolences

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman left for Doha on Monday to offer condolences...