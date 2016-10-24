14 rights organizations seek release of Khalid Al-Dosari

JEDDAH: Fourteen international organizations have sent an urgent call to the UN Human Rights Council regarding the health situation of the Saudi student arrested in the US, Khaled Al-Dosari.

The call requested a representative from the High Commissioner for Human Rights to attend as a supervisor in the session of the US courts that is scheduled for Nov. 4, to discuss the defense teams’ memo that asks for a re-trial of the defendant, releasing him, and sending him home.

Faisal Folath, the secretary general of the Bahrain Human Rights Watch Society in London and the head of the Global Organization for Solidarity with Al-Dosari, said during a press conference in London on Friday that these organizations have signed an urgent appeal requesting the US ambassador to the Human Rights Council in Geneva to show his country’s respect and commitment to international human rights treaties, over the unjust detention of Al-Dosari, and to provide him with the appropriate health care by admitting him to a medical care center and allowing the doctor of the defense team to monitor his situation.

The signatories include the World Association of Rights and Freedoms Office of the United Kingdom; the Bahrain Human Rights Watch Society; the Karama Association for Human Rights in Bahrain; the European-Gulf Human Rights Center; Al-Risala Organization for Rights and Freedoms; the Arab Association for Human Rights in London; Al-Bawaba Al-Arabiya for Human Rights; the Yemeni Coalition for Human Rights; the Syrian Observatory for documenting war crimes; Al-Balushi Center for Human Rights; Al-Marsad for Arab Rights and Trade Union Freedoms: and the Alliance for the Arab Court of Human Rights.

National Society of Human Rights (NSHR) President Mufleh Al-Qahtani said the society calls on the US authorities to review the judicial proceedings of Khalid Al-Dosari‘s trial. The society thinks the trial was not along judicial standards.

Speaking to Arab News, he said the US judicial authorities ignored the poor medical situation of Al-Dosari and refused to release him. The NSHR called for providing medical care and a review of his trial proceedings.

Nov. 4 is an important date for Al-Dosari’s future where the defense team will present its case in a US court. The court will rule on the memorandum submitted by the defense, demanding a retrial.

Al-Dosari faces life in prison in the United States on charges of the attempted bombing of the house of former President George Bush, the bombing of an American amusement park and dams. All these charges are to be eventually reduced to a single charge, which is the possession of a weapon of mass destruction.