‘Tunisia through Saudi eyes’ expo promotes Arab culture

JEDDAH: Mohammed Ahmed Al-Tayeb, director-general of the Foreign Ministry in Makkah, inaugurated a new photographic exhibition entitled “Tunisia through the lens of Jeddah’s press photographers,” at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts in Jeddah.

The exhibition was held over five days and attended by the consul general of Tunisia in Jeddah, Fathi Al-Nafati, and a number of diplomats, businessmen, media figures and intellectuals.

Photographer Hany Abu Al-Jadayel said of the event: “We feel very happy when we have the opportunity to showcase Tunisia through the lens of Saudi photographers. Our presence in the corridors of the first photographic exhibition to support Arab tourism thrills us, as Jeddah — the ‘Bride of the Red Sea’ — embraces so many art events throughout the year which contribute to supporting Arab tourism. Through this exhibition, we hope to send a message to the world: a message of peace, security and safety in all parts of the Arab world.”

Fathi Al-Nafati said that the idea came from young Saudis in the tourism sector in Tunisia who wanted to create a photo exhibition because, unlike newspaper articles that begin to fade away in a matter of days, pictures remain to reflect reality and tell the beauty of the city.

Al-Tayeb explained that the Foreign Ministry encourages and supports cultural initiatives in all forms as art is a reflection of civilization, culture and intellect, and supports and strengthens relationships between peoples and nations, while conveying the diversity of different cultures from one group to another.

Omar Al-Jasser, director of the Culture and Arts Society in Jeddah, said that the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts offers full support for Saudi talents of both genders inside and outside the Kingdom, whether artists or photographers or journalists, as well as intellectuals. The society not only offers support, but also follows up with artists of all types to offer sustainable assistance to them.