Syrian expats thank KSA for helping refugees

Saudi Arabia

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

Officials of the Syrian National Campaign to help refugees distribute relief material in this file photo. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Syrian Expatriates Medical Association (SEMA) has thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued support of refugees in Syria, across the Kingdom and in other countries, according to Husam Junaid, a SEMA board member.

SEMA is involved in the treatment of needy people for free at a medical center in Riyadh under the sponsorship of a Saudi charity organization called Enaya (Care). “Syrian nationals are treated equally at this center as with their Saudi brothers and sisters,” Junaid told Arab News on Friday.
Junaid said that Saudi Arabia has extended various kinds of support to the Syrian refugees since the war started five years ago in the Middle Eastern country. Junaid's statement came shortly after the Kingdom signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Riyadh on Thursday to provide food for 4 million displaced people in Syria.
“We appreciate the food program immensely. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has also helped thousands of Syrian refugees by welcoming them without imposing any conditions on them or placing them in camps upon arrival,” he said.
Earlier, he also expressed his thanks to Prince Turki bin Talal as well as other organizations in the Kingdom like the National Guard for extending their support to the Syrians. “Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who wanted to stay in Saudi Arabia were granted residence permits and offered services including free health care, education and job opportunities," he said.
He also said that the Kingdom grants a three-month visa to most foreigners and allows them to extend this visa for two to three months, but in the case of the Syrian people, their visa is indefinite.
He noted that Saudi Arabia was also among the first countries to rush to the aid of Syrian refugees, whether inside their own country or in neighboring states like Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

