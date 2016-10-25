Mobily offers 10 times data for free

Mobily has made a “strong offer” on prepaid packages and data SIMs.

It offers free additional 90 GB when recharging 10 GB data voucher; the customer will receive 10 times data free.

Mobily clarified that all current and new customers of data SIMs and prepaid packages will benefit from this offer and receive 100 GB when recharging 10 GB data vouchers for one month starting from the recharging date.

Mohammed Al-Belwe, executive GM of corporate communications and PR at Mobily, said: “We are fully aware of our subscribers’ needs and always keen to provide attractive offers to satisfy them. Mobily is focused to provide innovative Internet services and promotions, which enrich our subscribers’ lives. Internet services especially have become a necessity to communicate and complete daily tasks.”

Subscribers and customers can get the recharge card from Mobily branches and authorized distributors around the Kingdom, in order to provide variety of choices to subscribers and to meet their needs in an innovative way, especially that Internet services are increasingly on-demand.

Mobily says it is always in the lead to introduce innovative promotional offers on 4G data service, which enable subscribers to access the Internet on high speeds and competitive prices.