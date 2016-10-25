  • Search form

  • Siemens builds partnerships to advance training in line with Saudi Vision 2030

Siemens builds partnerships to advance training in line with Saudi Vision 2030

The first generation of gas turbine experts briefing Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, at the Siemens Dammam Energy Hub.

Vision 2030 is providing the momentum to propel the nation Saudi Arabia toward a new era of prosperity and the government is therefore working side-by-side with the private sector in fields such as education and training, infrastructure and health care.
It is in the context of this emerging scenario that Siemens has been building partnerships to advance education and training in line with Vision 2030.
Arja Talakar, CEO, Siemens Saudi Arabia, says: “The National Transformation Program (NTP 2020) aims to increase the number of young Saudi citizens enrolled in vocational training programs from 104,000 to 950,000.”
Vision 2030 aims to realize a more competitive and skilled Saudi labor force. From a baseline of 7 percent, the Kingdom is targeting 12.5 percent of high school graduates to be in vocational training programs by 2020.
A recent feasibility study confirmed a widening skills gap equivalent to 65,000 full-time skilled workers in the Kingdom’s energy sector over the next two decades.
This prompted the establishment of a National Power Academy (NPA) to substantially address the skills requirements across the energy value chain.
Siemens is a founding stakeholder of the NPA and is therefore working closely with Saudi Aramco, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).”
Siemens Saudi Arabia’s HR Head Waleed Hefni said: “Siemens thinks and acts in the interests of future generations because responsible conduct is the only way to balance long-term growth with the aspirations of Saudi Arabia. The development of our youth is especially important in achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and further strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a major global player.”
Together with its local shareholder and partner, E.A. Juffali & Bros, the company is leveraging its collective strength in support of Vision 2030 because ultimately what is important to Saudi Arabia matters to Siemens, the company stated.

