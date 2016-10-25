Haifa Wehbe hits a wrong note with ‘truth’ of abduction in Paris

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe published a document confirming her visit to the French police after she claimed a kidnapping and theft attempt was made on her in Paris. Wehbe has since then been faced with accusations of fabricating the incident for propaganda, especially after the ET in Arabic show pointed out in their report that the French police denied receiving any complaint by a celebrity.

The released document contained the latest updates on the case and was stamped with the police’s seal and carries the signature of one of its officers. “When truth appears, rumors disappear!” Wehbe wrote in the post.

The document read: “We are going well in our investigation. I’ve got the name and the picture of the car driver, and I wish a quick arrest of the person who contacted him on the phone. We will keep you posted. Have a good day. Arwan R.”

Wehbe’s fans meanwhile have been as supportive as ever. The singer received hundreds of tweets affirming her that she doesn’t need rumors for publicity. She tweeted that those who look for fame, come to her shoes. This tweet came in response to a tweet from her colleague Imad Hawari, thanking him for his support.

Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi, also tweeted saying, “Sweetie, thank God you are safe. You deserve all the best. Forgive me, I just heard this ugly news.” Wehbe responded: “Oh thank you, dear! May God bless and protect your family and loved ones.”

She concluded her tweet saying: “Paris incident scared me, but trying to tarnish my reputation and accusing me of making all this up will scare you. When my tongue tells the truth, it will cut off the heads of all the false and lying pens and tongues.”