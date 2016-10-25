Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

JEDDAH: A media revolution is taking place and many women have been making waves on YouTube and in the TV industry in the Kingdom, showcasing their acting talent and try their hand in genres like comedy, art and music.

With the social media gaining popularity in the Kingdom, the media landscape changed and helped many girls to make the transition and more openly deliver their views.

Dareen S., a writer and producer said, “Saudi Arabia recently saw a drastic change in terms of media. The rising local YouTube channels and theater productions in the city opened up so many doors and inspired girls to move ahead with their dreams. The community is gradually accepting it, giving this kind of industry a chance to slowly build a viable media from the ground up.”

According to Analysis Mason’s Connected Consumer Survey 2015, Saudi Arabia has the highest YouTube penetration rate in the world with 41 percent of Saudi females watching online videos every day. Moreover, YouTube claims that in the past two years, there has been an increase in subscribers of more than 200 percent on the top four Saudi female-led channels — JaySajer, Miva Flowers, es2almujarib and AnaWHeya.

With no restrictions online, both Saudi and expat females are ready to be socially interactive and freely share their views.

Esra Emad, an Egyptian YouTube and TV actress in Jeddah, said that she has always been firm to step into the world of YouTube and TV casting in general. “We live in a multi-cultural environment and this recent change in the media industry, and the Saudis’ becoming more open toward the art industry, we felt social acceptance to the idea of acting although it was rejected in the past. I appreciate this change as long as we carry meaningful ideas to our society.”

Esra was a part of the MBC social program (THE SHOCK), which was released in both UTUBE and TV. “This program (THE SHOCK) had influenced society in a big way and I could sense the looks of admiration from the public for what I did in the program. Hence, I could say that being women, we can also play a greater role in delivering social messages to a big sector of people, which is a great responsibility,” she added.

Likewise, Aseel Bahakim, YouTube series director, said, “With no restriction online, digital media brought in a new wave of youngsters to create short videos and show their opinions in it. We have good and competent ladies that are and want to excel in this field as well.”

“However, this new approach has been accepted by a large number of people, and besides its necessary to give chances to those who have talent regardless of any gender discrimination, especially since Saudi YouTube and the TV industry lack women in it.”

Likewise, another actress, Nada Qurk, who has done several programs said, “There has been a growing number of programs where talented actors made the transition from hobby to make a living out of it. The growing support within society and acceptance of this new idea has helped to show people that there is nothing wrong to see women in this line of work.”

Most experts said that this new opportunity has given a platform to women from all walks of life and backgrounds to participate and showcase their talents. Moreover, several programs that are being aired have helped depict the Saudi culture and traditions to the world in a positive light. Although Saudi Arabia was not known for creating standard TV productions, with the arrival of talented young artists, the media had a drastic change in terms of perception and started to have a positive impact.