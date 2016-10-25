  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

Saudi Arabia

Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

Afshan Aziz |

Courtesy: (JaySajer)

JEDDAH: A media revolution is taking place and many women have been making waves on YouTube and in the TV industry in the Kingdom, showcasing their acting talent and try their hand in genres like comedy, art and music.
With the social media gaining popularity in the Kingdom, the media landscape changed and helped many girls to make the transition and more openly deliver their views.
Dareen S., a writer and producer said, “Saudi Arabia recently saw a drastic change in terms of media. The rising local YouTube channels and theater productions in the city opened up so many doors and inspired girls to move ahead with their dreams. The community is gradually accepting it, giving this kind of industry a chance to slowly build a viable media from the ground up.”
According to Analysis Mason’s Connected Consumer Survey 2015, Saudi Arabia has the highest YouTube penetration rate in the world with 41 percent of Saudi females watching online videos every day. Moreover, YouTube claims that in the past two years, there has been an increase in subscribers of more than 200 percent on the top four Saudi female-led channels — JaySajer, Miva Flowers, es2almujarib and AnaWHeya.
With no restrictions online, both Saudi and expat females are ready to be socially interactive and freely share their views.
Esra Emad, an Egyptian YouTube and TV actress in Jeddah, said that she has always been firm to step into the world of YouTube and TV casting in general. “We live in a multi-cultural environment and this recent change in the media industry, and the Saudis’ becoming more open toward the art industry, we felt social acceptance to the idea of acting although it was rejected in the past. I appreciate this change as long as we carry meaningful ideas to our society.”
Esra was a part of the MBC social program (THE SHOCK), which was released in both UTUBE and TV. “This program (THE SHOCK) had influenced society in a big way and I could sense the looks of admiration from the public for what I did in the program. Hence, I could say that being women, we can also play a greater role in delivering social messages to a big sector of people, which is a great responsibility,” she added.
Likewise, Aseel Bahakim, YouTube series director, said, “With no restriction online, digital media brought in a new wave of youngsters to create short videos and show their opinions in it. We have good and competent ladies that are and want to excel in this field as well.”
“However, this new approach has been accepted by a large number of people, and besides its necessary to give chances to those who have talent regardless of any gender discrimination, especially since Saudi YouTube and the TV industry lack women in it.”
Likewise, another actress, Nada Qurk, who has done several programs said, “There has been a growing number of programs where talented actors made the transition from hobby to make a living out of it. The growing support within society and acceptance of this new idea has helped to show people that there is nothing wrong to see women in this line of work.”
Most experts said that this new opportunity has given a platform to women from all walks of life and backgrounds to participate and showcase their talents. Moreover, several programs that are being aired have helped depict the Saudi culture and traditions to the world in a positive light. Although Saudi Arabia was not known for creating standard TV productions, with the arrival of talented young artists, the media had a drastic change in terms of perception and started to have a positive impact.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

16 bilateral agreements boost Riyadh-Astana ties

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev...

King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a...

KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on...

Training stressed for improved Nitaqat to succeed

RIYADH Various sectors of the Kingdom have expressed optimism regarding the announced launching...

Addict kills both parents in Taif

JEDDAH An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif in the west of Saudi Arabia after a young man who...

KSA reinforces commitment to UN program against illicit arms

UNITED NATIONS The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it stands by its commitment to the UN Programme...

US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH US Ambassador Joseph A Westphal met with University of Business and Technology UBT Rector...

Terrorists gun down 2 cops in Dammam

JEDDAH Two Saudi security personnel were shot dead on Tuesday morning after they came under heavy...

Taiz sees urgent KSRelief medical aid as lifeline for city under siege

JEDDAH Thirty Houthi rebels were killed when they tried to infiltrate the Saudi Yemen border said...

Syrian expats thank KSA for helping refugees

RIYADH The Syrian Expatriates Medical Association SEMA has thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued...

Saudi Arabia reiterates determination to expose Hezbollah terrorism

RIYADH The Cabinet on Monday renewed the Kingdom s determination to fight the terrorist...

Kingdom to set up high-tech ICT park in Bangladesh

RIYADH The Kingdom will set up a high tech information and communications technology park in...

‘Tunisia through Saudi eyes’ expo promotes Arab culture

JEDDAH Mohammed Ahmed Al Tayeb director general of the Foreign Ministry in Makkah inaugurated a...

14 rights organizations seek release of Khalid Al-Dosari

JEDDAH Fourteen international organizations have sent an urgent call to the UN Human Rights...

King Salman condoles Qatar on loss of former ruler

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman visited Doha on Monday to offer his...

Swedish PM lauds KSA’s drive to empower women

RIYADH Visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has praised the Kingdom s efforts in...

Around Arab News

Hadi government: Peace plan ‘must disarm Houthis’

JEDDAH The Yemeni government will not accept any peace plan that does not include disarming...

16 bilateral agreements boost Riyadh-Astana ties

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev...

‘Collective punishment’ of Sunnis irks UN; Turkey threatens to launch Iraq operation

ERBIL The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday that Kurdish authorities had forced 250...

King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a...

KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on...

Training stressed for improved Nitaqat to succeed

RIYADH Various sectors of the Kingdom have expressed optimism regarding the announced launching...

Addict kills both parents in Taif

JEDDAH An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif in the west of Saudi Arabia after a young man who...

KSA reinforces commitment to UN program against illicit arms

UNITED NATIONS The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it stands by its commitment to the UN Programme...

US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH US Ambassador Joseph A Westphal met with University of Business and Technology UBT Rector...

Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

JEDDAH A media revolution is taking place and many women have been making waves on YouTube and in...

Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War Three

DORAL FLORIDA US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Democrat...

UN reports wave of Daesh atrocities

GENEVA BAGHDAD The UN said Tuesday it had received reports of dozens of execution type killings...

Israeli forces ‘could have avoided killings’

JERUSALEM Reviews of shootings in which Israeli security forces killed a knife wielding...

UN aborts plan to evacuate Aleppo patients, blames all

BEIRUT The United Nations has abandoned plans to evacuate patients from besieged rebel held east...

Discrimination against Muslim businessman at yacht club

HARTFORD Connecticut A Muslim businessman and his wife are suing a Connecticut yacht club on...

Some Indonesians ‘joining pro-Daesh groups in Philippines’

JAKARTA Daesh supporters from Indonesia are traveling to join forces with their counterparts in...