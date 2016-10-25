US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH: US Ambassador Joseph A. Westphal met with University of Business and Technology (UBT) Rector Hussein Al-Alawi and Vice Rector Lulwa Al-Mutlaq at the UBT Continuing Education Center at King’s Road Tower last week.

Ambassador Westphal, Consul General Matthias Mitman, Rector Hussein Al-Alawi and deans from UBT discussed future collaboration.

A group of students was heavily engaged in one such collaboration — a leadership workshop led by Kay Westerfield, a global communications expert and US Consulate guest .

UBT students graduate with degrees ranging from business to advertising — all fields that cultivate leadership skills.

Westerfield stressed important tenets of leadership with the group of students, such as resilience, and challenged them to envision themselves as leaders.

Following the meeting with the rector, Ambassador Westphal spoke to the students participating in the leadership workshop and shared his vision of what makes a great leader.

The students enjoyed the level of interaction and learned from each other. They left the workshop feeling inspired about their bright futures.